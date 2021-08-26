South Bay Hospital thanks its caregivers with space for respite, renewal

South Bay Hospital thanks its caregivers with space for respite, renewal

Published on: August 26, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

South Bay Hospital leaders and caregivers participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 16 to celebrate the opening of the hospital’s new caregiver sanctuary. Its purpose is to provide the hospital’s caregivers with a quiet place to take a moment of respite from their often demanding and, in some cases, nonstop duties.

Hospital CEO Sheldon Barr spoke during the gathering about how challenging it is right now for everyone in healthcare, and the sanctuary is yet another way for South Bay Hospital to show its appreciation to everyone working on behalf of patients.

At South Bay Hospital, the term “caregivers” includes the entire hospital team – doctors, nurses, technicians, volunteers, janitors, cafeteria workers, you name it – essentially everyone who has anything to do with overall patient experience.

“We recognize that meeting the needs of our patients can at times be stressful, and this is a small show of our appreciation for all our team does each and every day for our patients and our community,” said Sarah Tavenner, the hospital’s vice president of operations. “They give so much of themselves in caring for others.”

Caregivers can make a reservation for 15 minutes in the sanctuary space, which can accommodate up to four caregivers at a time. It features a neck and a foot massager, aromatherapy, calming music, Bluetooth speakers, tea box, honey sticks, food and nutritional snacks, and battery-operated votive candles.

“Our leadership team got together to find a place to provide a moment of peace for (our) caregivers,” noted Misty Steffen, chief nursing officer. “As a nurse, I know everyone needs to walk away sometimes for a moment and just take a pause. This space will encourage and allow our caregivers to have that.”

Sam Kaaa RN, manager of medical telemetry, agreed.

“My patient care technicians and student nurses tried it before the official rollout, and they loved it,” she said. “Personally, I think it’s the best thing ever.”