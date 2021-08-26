Obituaries for the week of August 26, 2021

Published on: August 26, 2021

William S. Greenaway

William Spencer Greenaway passed away peacefully at home in Sun City Fla., on July 8, 2021. Bill was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Bedford, Ohio, to Christine Bartholomew Greenaway and George Spencer Greenaway.

Bill played baseball, basketball and football in high school and was a star athlete. He worked at Grandview Golf and Country Club, Middlefield, Ohio, in the summers, where he took up the game and became an excellent golfer. He played for 65 plus years and loved every round.

He went on to college at Grove City in Pennsylvania where he graduated with a business degree.

Bill met the love of his life on a blind date in 1964. Donna Jean Miltner, an elementary school teacher in Olmsted Falls and Berea, Ohio. Bill and Donna were married at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, June 19, 1965, in a beautiful ceremony with many family and friends in attendance. Their love was 56 years young.

They began their married life together in Strongsville, Ohio, where Donna continued to teach and Bill was employed at Osbourn manufacturing in Cleveland. Bill travelled the world during his 40 plus years with the company, going to Mexico, Singapore, England, India, Germany, Venezuela, to name a few.

Bill and Donna retired and moved to Sun City Center, Fla., to be near her parents, Bob and Lenore Miltner. Bill worked remotely for Osbourn for a few years more because the company couldn’t find anyone more dedicated to fill his place!

They loved to dance, dine and enjoy a cocktail on occasion with many friends at the Caloosa Country Club and enjoyed life to the fullest.

They had many of Donna’s family members, cousins, aunts and uncles from her father’s side (Robert Miltner) and enjoyed fun holidays and family time with them over the years.

Bill had two younger siblings, Thomas and Vicki. Sadly, Tom passed away in June of 2020. Bill has one sister-in-law, Nadine; one niece, Christine (Matthew); three nephews, Brian (Amberly), Bradley (Jennifer) and Brandon; two grand nephews, Conner and Zachary Thomas; and one grandniece, Linden Christine, His sister Vicki and her husband, Jed Smith, live in Naples, Florida.

A limb has fallen from the family tree that says please don’t grieve for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong.

A celebration of life will be arranged at a later time.

Jennie L. Wilson

Jennie Lue Wilson passed away on Aug. 1, 2021, at her home in Granite Bay, Calif., with her family at her side.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Ruskin Fla., and was the daughter of Isom Dean and Henrietta Winburn. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Thomas and Donald G. Dean. She is survived by her sisters, Betty J. Walker of Riverside, Fla., and Patricia Dean of Hillsborough County, Fla., and brother, Dewie L. (Beverly) Dean, Ft. Payne, Ala.

She married Terrance R. Wilson on Feb. 6, 1965, in Monterey Calif., and is survived by her husband; son, Stephen E. Wilson, of Penryn, Calif.; daughter, Laura M. (Anthony) Camp, of Idaho; and three grandchildren, Andrew Wilson, Bryant Camp and Julia Camp.

She was a US Army Cold War Veteran and served as a dental hygienist. She was honorably discharged in 1965 and, subsequently, awarded the National Defense Service Medal for her service.

She was a devoted mother, loving wife of 56 years and enjoyed activities with her grandchildren, especially card games and basketball. She was an avid snow skier and pickle ball player and loved traveling around the country with her husband, doing genealogy research. She was a DAR member and had three direct, proven ancestors who fought in the American Revolutionary War. She loved her family.

She will be placed at rest in the US National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif., and receive full military honors. Jennie was loved and will be missed.

Doyle E. Parker

Doyle Edwin Parker, born Aug. 17, 1943, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 17, 2021. He passed like he lived, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was survived by wife Jimmie; daughter, Beth McGowan (David); son, Brian Parker (Blanca); sister, Lorraine Grainger; and sister-n-law, Barbara Whidden. He had four grandchildren, Matthew Ogilby (Laine), Sunni Stinson (T.J.), Faylene Ogilby and Paige Parker, and six step-grandchildren, Josh Ortega, Katie Ortega, Valeria Ortega, Zach McGowan, Tyler McGowan and Jordan McGowan. The joy of his life were his seven great-grandchildren, Timmy Jay, Haylee, Javian, Kahlari, Ryleigh, Jayce and Liam; one great-step-grandchild Noah; along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Doyle J. Parker, and mother, Edna Mae Parker.

Doyle, known to most as Ed Parker, was a loving man. He found his one true love in high school, and their love never faltered. Ed and Jimmie (his wife) had been an example of what true love should be. Ed and Jimmie had lived in the South Hillsborough County area for the majority of their 58 plus years of marriage. However, Ed did have another passion and that was fishing; he loved fishing. He loved fishing so much, he got into raising tropical fish as a young man. With his knowledge of fish, which surpassed many, he often was a go to by other fish farmers to gain knowledge. Since his passing, we have learned what an impact he had on so many lives. The most common praise we have heard is, “He taught me what it was to be a man.” Ed’s absence will be missed by many of his friends and family, and we look forward to meeting him once again, when our time is called.

Shirley J. Mlodzik

Shirley Jean Mlodzik, 85, passed away peacefully with loved ones at her bedside on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. She resided in Apollo Beach, Fla., with her husband of 35 years, James Mlodzik.

She was born Shirley Jean Hemish, with a heart of gold, appropriately, on Valentine’s day, Feb. 14, 1936, on the family farm in Tracy, Minn., to parents Frank and Ida Hemish. Shirley was one of 11 siblings. She moved to Mankato, Minn., where she eventually met and married Norm Schaible, and, together, they raised four children. Shirley was an incredibly wonderful and kind wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, in-law and friend. She was extremely funny, without knowing how funny she was, which made her more endearing. She enjoyed word games and was a Scrabble master. She also loved to play cards and was always ready for another game. Shirley was known as a great cook and especially loved making her delicious pies, famous among family and friends. Reading was a favorite past time, and she also loved reading to all the kids, going to the movies and spending time with those she loved. She had an infectious giggle and always made everyone smile.

Shirley was loved by all and will be so missed by so many. She leaves behind her husband, James; her children: daughter, Cindy (Tom) Vermeersch of Knoxville, Tenn., son, Tim Schaible of Scottsdale, Ariz., daughter Carrie Coash of Maplewood, Minn., and daughter Stacie Schaible of Tampa, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Isaac, Ann (Melissa), Justin, Jenna, Samantha (Nick), Cade and Kaia; three great grandchildren, Ellie, Connor and Jack; sisters, Ann Fechter and Joyce Jeffery; and brothers, Howard Hemish and Frank Hemish. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Viola, Gordon, Marian, Arch, George and Sandy; and several extended family members.

A memorial service will be held in September in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association.

Roberta E. Benefield

Roberta E. Benefield, 80, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Aug. 15, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Lyman Benefield, and daughter, Andrea Galligan; five step-children; four siblings; five nieces and six nephews; eight grandkids; nine great-grand kids; four great-great-grandkids; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Roberta’s memory to Wellspring Community Church at 705 9th Street S.E., Ruskin, Fla.

Condolences can be shared at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Joanne Bauer

Joanne Bauer passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2021, in Allouez, Wis., with her husband Robert by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Resurrection Catholic Parish on Friday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. CST with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. The service will be live streamed on: https://www.gbres.org/live. Online condolences may be expressed on Joanne’s obituary page at www.cotterfuneralhome.com/.

Edna Laskow

Edna Laskow passed away peacefully to be with our Savior in Christ on Aug. 08, 2021, at age 90, after a courageous battle with dementia.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1930, to her parents, Joe and Tillie Plaskon, in Bayonne, N.J., where she was raised. Edna was a full-time IBM employee as an administrative assistant until retirement in 1995. She then worked as a colleague with Mayor Peter Cantu in New Jersey, prior to moving to Sun City Center, Fla., in 1998.

Edna raised four loving children. She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Donna, and is survived by her children and (spouses), Carol, Joseph (Doreen), Susan (Carl); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Joe Plaskon, and sisters, Barbara Kately and MaryAnn Romano.

Edna enjoyed playing cards and bingo, dancing and telling stories. She touched many lives with her witty sense of humor and will be cherished and remembered for her love, encouragement and faith. Mom, we will always love and miss you until we are reunited once again in Heaven.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Sept. 08, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at: Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 3825 FL-64, Bradenton, FL 34208.

Following the service there will be a brief gathering, light refreshments provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent/donated to Tidewell Hospice at tidewellhospice.org/.

Edna’s obituary will also be posted at: baldwincremation.com/.