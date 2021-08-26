CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS 2021 Chamber Golf Classic is returning

2021 Chamber Golf Classic is returning

Published on: August 26, 2021

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

By now, I hope you have heard that the 2021 Chamber Golf Classic is returning. We’ll be golfing at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center on Friday, Oct. 15.

You don’t have to be a chamber member to golf with us. You just need to want to hit the links. Nor do you have to be a good golfer. We don’t judge. Well, we do give a prize to the worst foursome, but we don’t gloat…much.

So why should you want to golf with us? Since I am not your most knowledgeable golfer, I got my answer from Lynn on the Links. According to Lynn, golf is fun and social. And, she says, golf can be a valuable tool for business networking. At our golf classic, though, we hope you’re not worrying about work, just about having fun.

Lynn likes that golf is a great way to exercise. Though she recommends walking the course, we don’t have to listen to everything she says. So, we’re sticking with golf carts for all! She also maintains that golf is challenging, rewarding and addictive. I am just not sure these are all good things, but she’s our expert.

Not sure any of Lynn’s reasons are as compelling as this one: golf brings people together. And that’s what we’re trying to do, even you non-golfers. Just drop by the chamber to get your tickets for the chest of cheer and the ball drop. Twenty bucks gets you in the game. And you don’t have to be present at the golf classic to win.

Golfers, just don’t delay. You only have a month to cash in on the early bird special price. If you register before the September 27 deadline, you can grab a foursome for 350 dollars. After that, we’re going up to 450. That special rate will save you some money that you can use to buy raffle tickets for door prizes, the previously mentioned ball drop and our ever popular chest of cheer. And for some of you, I bet you’ll need to buy a couple of mulligans.

Any questions? Just give me a call or shoot me an email. And a special thanks to all our current sponsors: Natural Stone Care, Inc., Club Car of Sun City, ServiceMaster24 Hour and Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc. We’ll see you on the links.