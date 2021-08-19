CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS What’s with this new surge of COVID-19

Published on: August 19, 2021

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com. With this new surge of COVID-19, it does feel like déjà vu, all over again. Every time we almost get to the finish line, we take another hit. Not everybody saw this one coming.

So now what? New rules, new guidelines, new concerns. And more pivoting. I swear I cannot figure out if I’m coming or going these days as I pivot my way into each new challenge.

Obviously, our biggest concern at the chamber is for everyone’s health and safety. But I did have one fear. During these unprecedented times, people have seemed nicer, more patient, more understanding and more helpful. It’s almost as if we all want to be our best selves in spite of what’s happening around us. My fear was that all that niceness would all disappear in light of another disappointment – the Delta Variant.

But so far, that has not happened. It’s not that we’re pleased about this new turn of events. Maybe we’re just shell shocked. But we’re still just trying to carry- on. Everyone, that is, except those nut jobs who are beating up flight attendants just so they can get duct taped to an airline seat. There are always a few strays.

And now we move forward. I’m not a doctor and have never even played one on TV. So, I just recommend you use common sense, listen to your doctors and the CDC and decide what’s best for you and those around you. And if all else fails, you can use one of my fall backs: keep your sense of humor. It’s hard to be mean if you’re laughing your butt off. So, let’s wrap this column up with a smile. I’m stealing this gem from Facebook. It’s a sign from outside a bookstore: “We’ve moved a few books around.

Travel is now in the Fantasy Section. Sci-Fi is under Current Affairs. And Epidemiology is with the self-help books.” Have a good laugh and stay safe. Any questions? As always, ask the chamber.