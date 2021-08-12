South Bay Hospital announces temporary visitor guidelines

South Bay Hospital announces temporary visitor guidelines

Published on: August 12, 2021

For the safety of patients, visitors and caregivers, South Bay Hospital is implementing new temporary visitor guidelines, effective immediately, dues to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 across the state.

These guidelines include allowing one adult visitor per patient per day during visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“While we are not experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases at the same rate as many hospitals across the state, we are preparing to help ensure our caregivers and our patients are safe,” said hospital CEO Sheldon Barr. “Our message continues to be that getting vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic, and we are proud that our community has embraced this.”

Visitors cannot visit COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation for COVID-19.

Visitor access is also restricted to adult visitors only. Visitors below the age of 18 are prohibited unless the person is the parent of a hospitalized child.

Patients undergoing procedures may have one visitor, and that person must remain in the designated waiting area. If the hospital admits the patient, the visitor can be with him or her after admission to a room.

Emergency Room patients may have one visitor in the ER.

Vaccinated volunteers may be in all normally authorized areas apart from designated COVID-19 units.

The hospital’s administrator on call or the administration must approve any exceptions, which will be considered in specific circumstances, such as those involving end-of-life. https://southbayhospital.com