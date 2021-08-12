Obituaries for the week of August 12, 2021

Walter Donald Pearson

Walter Donald Pearson, 105, of Valrico, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home Monday, July 26, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving and faithful caregivers whose care allowed him to remain in his home.

Walter was born in Pittsfield, Mass., (Berkshire) to Edgar Crowther Pearson and Edna Scott Pearson on Feb. 5, 1916. Walter met and married Mary Cleary in Scranton, Pa. They had three children. Walter later married Elsa V. Swanson Griffin. They had one child.

Walter was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army. He was stationed in Italy from 1943 to 1945. Italy remained in his heart. Naples and Florence were his favorite cities. Up until 20 years ago, Walter returned every year for a reunion with his fellow veterans who fought there during the war. It was a very special time for him.

In 1932, during the Great Depression, it was necessary for Walter to quit school and go to work, securing dishwasher and short-order cook jobs, and then selling magazines and hearing aids. Walter was an avid reader, intent on learning and increasing his vocabulary. Walter answered an ad by the Charles A. Day Company to sell stocks, The company then trained him and he excelled. Walter established First New England Securities Company, Inc. as president and serving as primary analyst, retiring in 1972. In 1998, Walter established Pearson Capital, Inc. and later became chairman, heading its research and development department with his more than 50 years’ experience. Along with his son Donald, Pearson Capital grew to five times its size. Walter is the author of the book Investing for the Millions (1990) and was publisher emeritus of the Pearson Investment Letter, published continuously since 1982, and a contributing columnist for various publications. Walter was listed in the Who’s Who in America. One of Walter’s and Pearson Capital’s proudest achievements was establishing a South Shore Toys for Tots drive in 2003, now the largest ever in the Southeast Division.

In 1972, Walter re-located to St. Vincent in the West Indies, buying a nutmeg plantation. Walter had a love of jokes, owning several joke books, and thoroughly enjoyed telling them. Whatever Walter set his mind to, he accomplished. He had a competitive nature and was an avid bridge player, becoming a bridge Grand Master. Walter bought a plane, his wife Elsa learned to fly and they flew all around the country, attending bridge tournaments. Walter also authored numerous books on the subject of bridge.

Walter was preceded in death by his father Edgar and mother Edna; his brother, Wilfred Pearson; sister, Mildred (George) Bensinger; sister, Gertrude (David) Levine; daughter, Florence Aker; and former wives, Mary Cleary (mother to his children) and Elsa V. Swanson Griffin (mother to his stepchildren and son Scott).

Walter is survived by his children, Donald E. (Nancy J., d. 1969) Pearson, Florida, Sharon (Arthur) Pierce, New Hampshire, Scott (Christy) Pearson, Florida; stepchildren, Arthur (Jean, deceased) Griffin, Connecticut, Robert (Debby) Griffin, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Strawberry Ridge, 3412 Activities Lane, Valrico, FL 33594, main clubhouse, Aug. 21, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a eulogy and prayer provided by Pastor Jeffrey D. Pearson at 1:30.

Memorials may be given to Toys for Tots.

Words of appreciation:

Our hearts have been made to rejoice during this time of the passing of our loved one by the many acts of kindness extended to our family. Your prayers and all expressions of love and sympathy are greatly appreciated. May God’s blessings of peace and love continue with you forever.

The Pearson Family

Robert G. Reynolds

Robert (Bob) G. Reynolds, 69, of Sun City Center, Fla., and Freedom, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Bonilla, and parents, Robert and Loys Reynolds. He is survived by Phyllis Reynolds, his beloved wife of 38 years.

Bob enjoyed community outreach activities with local area Rotary Clubs and chairing or participating in classic car shows and events.

There is no memorial service scheduled. Memorials may be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org./