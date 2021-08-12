CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS What’s next?

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

What’s next?

Published on: August 12, 2021

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

So many of you participated in our Bounce Back to Business Expo, and I heard you had a great time. The most often asked question that day was, “What’s next?” Well, now we know!

Let’s hit the links! The 2021 Chamber Golf Classic is at hand. We’ll be golfing at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center on Friday, October 15. And we want you to join us. There are so many opportunities for everyone to enjoy.

Let me start with the non-golfers. Now, don’t roll your eyes. There’s stuff planned for you, too. Every year we put together what we call a Chest of Cheer. It’s basically a big cooler filled with booze of every type imaginable donated by our members and friends of the chamber. Feeling lucky… or thirsty? Drop by the chamber and buy your tickets for the raffle. Some lucky winner will be partying for months to come. You don’t need to be present at the golf classic to win.

Then there’s a fun game of chance – the ball drop. You’ve seen those cherry-pickers that certain businesses use to get their crews off the ground to perform some high flying work. Well, we send 600 golf balls up in that cherry picker, and the balls are tossed down onto the golf course. Ball closest to the pin splits the cash with the chamber. What do you need to do to participate? You just need to buy your golf balls. Come over to the Chamber – you know where to find us. Or drop in to see our super saleswoman, Chris Guiley, at A-Plus Hearing Center at 1647 Sun City Center on the second floor. Chris and I are more than ready to help talk you out of your money. Twenty bucks gets you eight chances to win. Once again you don’t have to be present to win. So, let’s play!

And now the golf. If you can beat the early bird deadline of September 27, you can grab a foursome for 350 dollars. After that, we’re going up to 450. Golf is open to members and non-members alike. Our members play nice with others. For the price of a foursome, you get a boxed breakfast, a buffet lunch, the chance to win raffle prizes and entry into all the oncourse contests, including my favorite – closest to the alligator.

And our members already know about all of the sponsorship opportunities available. Questions? Call or email me. We need to play golf. Are you a good golfer? A duffer? Hopeless? We don’t care. Let’s just hit the links.