Tee up, become a sponsor in upcoming golf tourney fundraiser for veterans

Published on: August 5, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans will host its 6th annual golf tournament Sept. 25 at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Course, 13050 Summerfield, Riverview.

The fundraiser begins with check in at 7 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:15. It concludes at 1 p.m. with an awards luncheon, trophies for longest drive and shot closest to the pin and recognition of tournament sponsors.

The cost is $100 for individuals or $300 per foursome. A golf cart for two is included.

Sponsorship opportunities include the following:

$3,000 – Medal of Honor – includes two foursomes; company name and logo on marketing and individual banners; and company name on 18 holes.

Pop a Bear Bar and Grill has signed up for this level of sponsorship, and others are welcome.

$2,500 – Distinguished Service – includes one foursome company name on every golf cart and recognition in goodie bags

$2,000 – Silver Star – includes one foursome and recognition in goodie bags

$1,500 – Bronze Star – includes one foursome and company name on all tables

$450 – Meritorious Service – one foursome and sign on a hole

Your company or organization can also sponsor the closest to the pin contest on par 3-hole for $300, the longest drive on a par-5 hole; get your sign on a hole and vendor set up at the putting green for $250; or sponsor a hole for $200.

All proceeds benefit Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans, an all-volunteer 501(c) 3 nonprofit group founded six years ago by Navy veteran Mike O’Dell, its president.

The golf tournament supports its mission of providing emergency funding to veterans in need when no other resources are available. The group “advocates for hungry, poor and underrepresented veterans throughout Hillsborough County,” said Riverview resident and Navy veteran Vince Cardella, board vice president. “Veterans who call us must provide a copy of their DD214s and tell us who they have already contacted for support. A decision can be made immediately by any board member up to a certain amount, and requests for higher amounts require a board vote.

“We receive requests two to three times per week,” he said.

Funding requests for assistance with necessary utilities, transportation, food, shelter and clothing to meet a veteran’s basic needs are all considered. The group also supports the mission of local veteran programs.

To pre-register for the tournament, visit https://www.hcveteranshelpingveterans.org/ and click on Our Events and then 6th Annual Golf Tournament. If you have no computer access, call Cardella at 813-335-0308.

For more information on the organization or to request assistance, call 813-450-8082 or 813-450-9082, visit https://www.facebook.com/HCVeteransHelpingVeterans/ or email HCvetshelpingvets@gmail.com.

And if you’d like to support Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans, you can do so online or mail a check to HCVHV, P.O. Box 3024, Riverview, FL 33568.