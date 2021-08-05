Ruskin Church to celebrate its longest-serving pastor, community invited

Published on: August 5, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The first Baptist Church of Ruskin will honor the Rev. Barry Rumsey and his wife Vicki on Aug. 8. during a special celebration of their 20 years of service at the church. After morning service at 10:30 a.m., the congregation is having dinner on the grounds to be followed by old-fashioned singing in the auditorium. The public is invited to attend.

Associate Pastor Jim Farr said three things come to mind when describing Rumsey. “He’s faithful to God’s Word and his calling as a preacher,” he said. “He’s always done what God would have him do, regardless of the possible outcome. And he’s insightful, wise and a visionary.”

Rumsey is the longest-serving pastor in the church’s 84-year history. He became its 15th pastor in August 2001, after leading the Community Baptist Church congregation in Lenoir City, Tenn., for 17 years.

His wife is First Baptist Church of Ruskin’s director of children’s ministry.

Originally from Pueblo, Colo., Rumsey attended the University of Southern Colorado at age 19, before transferring to Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo., in 1975. He graduated three years later and worked as music and youth director at churches in Ohio and Illinois until 1984.

That was followed by Rumsey’s first pastorate in Lenoir.

In 2001, he was invited to come to Ruskin to replace the Rev. Bill Taylor, who had been pastor of First Baptist Church of Ruskin for 15 years.

Rumsey earned a doctorate in ministry degree in 2006 from Covington Theological Seminary in Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.

Since coming to First Baptist Church of Ruskin, he has introduced AWANA, a Bible-based memory and training program for children, ages 2 to 18, and founded Ruskin Area Youth Sports for the entire community from 2005 to 2018. Both he and his wife have more than 25 years in the American Youth Soccer Organization.

Rumsey has overseen physical improvements to the Ruskin-based church as well. When he came in 2001, the gymnasium was “pretty much a shell,” he said. Since then, classrooms and air conditioning have been added. The sanctuary has been remodeled and security fencing installed on the property.

For the past two decades, the pastor has also been superintendent of Ruskin Christian School, a ministry of the church. The school has an enrollment of more than 300 students in grades K-12 and is state and nationally accredited.

Additionally, he’s been vice president of the Baptist International Outreach for 25 of its 30 years, a global mission organization providing funding, training and support for missionaries and mission projects nationally and abroad. And he was a volunteer chaplain for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office during Cal Henderson’s and David Gee’s terms as sheriff.

“I enjoy the study and teaching of God’s Word,” Rumsey said. “This wonderful congregation is my family, and I’m honored to have been their pastor for the past 20 years. Ruskin is a great place.”

In addition to their church family, the Rumseys have two sons and two daughters, ages 30 to 41, and nine grandchildren, who range in age from 2 to 16.

“Brother Barry and his wife Vicki have faithfully loved and lead the people of First Baptist Church of Ruskin,” Farr said. “In recognition of their 20 years of service, (we are) designating Aug. 8, 2021, as a day to honor these faithful servants of the Lord.”

The First Baptist Church of Ruskin is at 820 College Ave. W. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Small groups meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.

For more information, call 813-645-6439.