Practitioners come to patients at mobile medical practice

Published on: August 5, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Residents who are homebound may not realize it, but there are doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the area who will come to their homes to see them.

They’re part of a practice called Mobile Physician Services, which specializes in treating patients with complex medical needs who can’t leave their homes for medically advisable reasons or have difficulty traveling to be seen at their doctors’ offices. The service was established in 2006.

According to its website, the service is one of the only house-call practices in the country offering both primary care and specialist providers on staff.

“Our primary target is seniors and others (of any age) who qualify under Medicare guidelines,” said Katie Conway, director of marketing. “We accept Medicare and Medicare PPOs and Medicare supplements and Medicaid as secondary insurers.”

Mobile Physician Services brings the doctor’s office to patients, who are seen by appointment for 45 to 60 minutes in the comfort of their homes. There’s no waiting, and appointments are available in 24 to 48 hours.

The practice offers in-home services in both primary and specialty care, plus comprehensive care for patients with chronic or complex medical needs, including COPD, diabetes, congestive heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, multiple sclerosis and more.

“We also work with hospitals to provide continuity of care and visit residents’ rooms in assisted living and independent living (communities),” Conway said.

In addition to benefits previously stated, with Mobile Physician Services, each patient has a dedicated care team of providers to be able to personalize a care plan. They coordinate with other providers to come to the home to provide X-rays, ultrasound, EKGs, lab work, home health care, medical equipment and more. This includes pharmacies that will deliver medications to the home.

And on-call providers are available 24/7.

“What patients most appreciate is the multiple types of providers that can be scheduled to come in as often as needed,” said Laura Forman, community business development manager for Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. “And it’s billed just like a doctor’s office visit.”

These dedicated teams includes doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and medical assistants in each of the following areas: primary care, psychiatry, wound care, pain management, podiatry, optometry and palliative care.

Mobile Physician Services is headquartered in New Port Richey. The practice is always looking to expand its patient services and grow its team of providers.

For more information or to become a patient, call 855-232-0644 or visit www.mobilephysicianservices.com and register online.