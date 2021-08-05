County veterans honor Battle with retirement luncheon

Published on: August 5, 2021

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Director Joe Battle, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, was overwhelmed July 27 by the affection exhibited by attendees at a retirement luncheon in his honor July 27 at Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park. It was hosted by the Veterans Council, comprised of 20 military groups in the County, and the many commendations, accolades and gifts he received reflected a deep gratitude for his serving the needs of veterans and those actively serving.

Cody Palmer, council president said, “We have about 98,000 veterans in Hillsborough County, and many have issues that the civilian healthcare providers have no clue how to handle. Joe Battle has played a big part in helping to fill this gap.” The tribute was a surprise for Battle, although he suspected that it was something other than a “town hall” since the hosts had asked that his wife Margaret come along.

Had we not been in the midst of COVID, the invitee list would have been much longer mused Jim Fletcher, vice president of the council, who headed up the organizational committee. Attendees numbered about 50 and included representatives from council members, Hillsborough County commissioners, Tampa City Council, and the offices of Senator Rubio and U.S. Representatives Buchanan, Bilirakis and Castor.

In addressing the group, Battle reminisced a bit about his 38-year career with the VA that ended July 31. “For me, working at the VA, and especially my six years in Tampa, is the best job I have had and ever hope to have. It has been a great ride. I am just old enough to remember the old stuff—how it used to be—and the changes are nothing but remarkable. Studies show the VA is at the top in healthcare, and it is because of the way our people care about our vets. My decision to come to Tampa in 2015 was a great choice; it is a great hospital. We make miracles happen every day because a lot of people are working hard to make them happen. Fifty-four countries have sent representatives to Tampa to see what we do, and that’s amazing in my book.”

Battle gave credit to the various veteran organizations that work in tandem with the VA system, noting that he has never seen a community more involved in veteran affairs than here in Hillsborough County. “You are making differences in veterans’ lives,” he said, “and they feel supported. Looking forward, I will continue to be involved in veteran issues in some way. At the VA, we never say, ‘Goodbye.’ We say, ‘See you later.’ I’ll see you later.”

Information about the leadership team at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital can be found on its website: www.tampa.va.gov/about/leadership.asp/.