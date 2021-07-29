Obituaries for the week of July 29, 2021

Beulah Wall Payne McClung

Published on: July 29, 2021

Beulah Wall Payne McClung, 82, entered her Heavenly home to be greeted by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Casey County, Ky., on Nov. 27, 1938, to Eventus and Ruby Wall, hardworking sharecroppers at the end of the Great Depression, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by eight siblings, Susie, Walter, Jenny, Wanda, Ray, Bobby, Neal and Donna; also Don Payne, the father of her children; and son, Michael Payne. Surviving are her siblings, Gay (Bud) Sulfridge, Patty (Tom) McGinnis, James Dee (Blanche) Wall, Anita (Jimmie) Johnson and Tony Wall; her children, Eugene of Calif., David (Kathy) of Fla., Bobbi Sue (Brian) Gillette of N.C., Kathy (Rick) Turner of Mo., Brenda (Keith) Whitfield and Wendy Collins, both of Fla., and Melissa Landrum of Tenn.. She also has 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She has a multitude of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews also. Many of the friends of her children called her mom, ma or Miss Beulah.

Beulah was raised in the Battle Ground area and went to school there. She received her GED in 1975 which inspired her mother-in-law (70+ years old) to get her GED, also. In October 1978 she remarried and moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where she worked as a manager of Zippy Mart, UMC hospital gift shop and French Novelty ladies clothing store. She resided there until her death. She loved gardening, especially all her flowers, reading and “her” tv shows.

She believed in the salvation that Jesus Christ provided and still provides for all mankind through His shed blood and death on the cross of Calvary, His burial and His resurrection. She chose His salvation and proudly watched all eight of her children accept Christ as their personal Lord and Savior, also. She would want you, the reader of her life, to know and accept the Savior she now is with in Heaven. Won’t you accept Him?

The following is from her oldest, Eugene.

She raised eight children and allowed them to become individuals who could be themselves. She never claimed greatness but her legacy was in inspiring her children to be their best because they all were their best and were expected to be. Her children became a 20-year submariner, a volunteer fire department chief, newspaper owner and publisher, a missionary and teacher to China, business leaders, teachers, satisfied and loving mothers/grandmothers and fathers/grandfathers. She epitomized her belief in “high expectations lead to a better life.” She knew good and bad times but never complained.

The following is what her youngest, Melissa, said Friday morning after her passing.

This morning I lost the person who loved me and my children unconditionally (even when I was throwing a 3-year-old temper tantrum in my 30s); my biggest cheerleader; someone who felt every pain that I felt (so found much so that I would whitewash my life stories to her to save her some of it). She was not an angel; she was a real-life human being. But she sacrificed most of her life raising eight kids almost single handedly; numerous grands, great-grands, nieces, nephews and even some brothers and sisters. She endured more than her fair share of hardships and suffering. Life is hard. It was especially hard for her. Life is also the most precious and amazing thing. She sustained herself and happiness in helping family, friends, strangers and in the little things most people take for granted. She had a profound impact on this world that is beyond quantifying or qualifying and is never-ending. Those closest to her are devastated that she is no longer available to answer their every call, even in the middle of the night. She was always available to help someone else. I am devastated, too, but so very grateful that she will not suffer anymore. I do not need anything that anybody else could give me except time and the grace to grieve in my own personal way. I am not alone; she has and will always continue to help carry me on my path. She made me who I am today and will always be a part of me and my life.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There was a graveside service on Monday, July 26, at 3 p.m. at the Battle Ground, Indiana, cemetery. All who knew and loved her were welcome. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.

Betty J. Edwards

Betty J. (Chipman) Edwards Buhrkuhl, 84, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Plaza West in Sun City Center, Fla. She was born on Dec. 16, 1936, in Blanchard, Mich., and moved to Ruskin in October 1966.

First, she worked at Wimauma Elementary as an aid. Then, she helped open a HARC school, Ruskin Happiness Center, at the Ruskin United Methodist Church. She was the teacher/director from 1967-1975. Later, she became the local Avon Lady and owned Betty’s and Bill’s Mobile Home Parks on Gulf City Road in Ruskin. Two of her favorite hobbies were square dancing and traveling. Betty has always been very active in whatever church she attended, and her biggest passions were to children’s ministry and missions. She was a part of Campers on Mission and drove her motorhome all over the United States doing missions work. She was also a missionary to Honduras.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Debra Bordner (Bill) of Wimauma, Fla., and Dawn Folts (Jeff) of Blairsville, Ga. She is also the grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Clarence Chipman (Barbara) of Orleans, Mich. There are also numerous “adopted” children she called her own that she worked with over her many years.

She is preceded in death by her son, Darrel Lee Edwards; parents, Clair and Fannie Chipman; spouses, Theodore Robert Edwards and William R. Buhrkuhl.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Wellspring Community Church in Ruskin. Pastor Johnny Grainger will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (specifically the one in Parrish, Fla.), Florida United Methodist Children’s Home or Gideon Bibles. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Kenneth Dale Mullins II

Kenneth Dale Mullins II (Kenny) passed from this life to his eternal home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1989, to the late Kenneth Dale Mullins I and Robin Anne Luddington. He is the grandson of Carolyn Diane Mullins (Nana), Pastor Paul Kenneth Mullins (Papaw), Jean Zwak (Mom-mom) and Dale Zwak (Pop-pop). He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jason Aaron Luddington and Nathan Paul Mullins. He is the brother of Ryan Morris (Candy) Luddington, Lisa Michella Mullins and LaDonna Victoria (Mike) York. His brothers from other mothers are Matthew, Jeffery and Robby Marvel. Kenny was “Uncle Kenny” to Hunter and Dakota Luddington, Tori Mullins and Cody Stilwell. He loved his family with abandon.

Kenny was the “King” at bowling and the “Champ” at horseshoes. He enjoyed working out and body-building. He had natural wit and laughed at himself while taking selfies as he flexed his muscles! He also liked to wrestle with cousins and friends. Kenny was a natural at writing and enjoyed writing things for others. He collected friends and “tiny things.” Kenny worked for DeWitt Construction.

Opal Oehler

Opal Oehler, 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on July 22, 2021. She was born in Harvey, Ill., to the late Philip H. Oehler and Martha F. (Hay) Oehler. She moved to Miami in 1970. She attended the University of Miami and graduated with a degree in music. She was an organist at various churches in Riverdale, Ill.; Homewood, Ill.; and Miami, Fla. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Miami and moved to Sun City Center in 1997.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her sister, Martha Matz; several nieces and nephews; as well as their children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Queen Louise Home for Children at P.O. Box 866, Frederiksted, VI 00841 or online at lssvi.org/.

Ken Romain

Aug. 3, 1942 – July 24,2021

You may have known him in Sun City Center as “Ken, the house painter,” or “Hey Kenny!” But I knew him as “Honey-bunny or Baby-cakes.” Ken was the best son, brother, husband, father and friend anyone could ask for. He was loyal, industrious and tolerant (of me). He raised three good boys. He worked in management for the automotive industry in Detroit and the aviation industry in California in his earlier years. The past 25 years he was an excellent residential and commercial house painter, which he enjoyed. He also enjoyed poker, golf, travel and volleyball. He learned to scuba dive and white-water raft in his 5O’s.

He fought off Covid in January, but the side effects of radiation for multiple myloma caught up to him. After returning home from a trip out west, he was hospitalized the same day. He died peacefully, with Hospice, one week later, July 24, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the lawn bowling building, in SCC on Saturday, July 31. Join his friends and his wife, Nan McNamara, to remember him by raising a toast in his honor.