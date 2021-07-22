South Hillsborough Chamber hosts successful business expo at Kings Point

Published on: July 22, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Just under 800 area residents attended the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo July 16.

“It was an awesome turnout, especially since it was our first time at Kings Point,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “The vendors were very happy at how residents were willing to stop and actually talk with them, make appointments and set up future meetings.”

Conlan added most did quite well, including the healthcare organizations doing free screenings.

“People were really into being there and learning what member businesses and nonprofit groups had to offer,” she said. The engagement was through the roof.”