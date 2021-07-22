South Hillsborough Chamber hosts successful business expo at Kings Point
Published on: July 22, 2021
The 2021 Getting Back to Business Expo featured 60 South Hillsborough Chamber-member businesses and nonprofits who were eager to meet prospective clients or donors face to face for the first time in more than a year.
South Hillsborough Chamber hosts successful business expo at Kings Point
By LOIS KINDLE
Just under 800 area residents attended the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo July 16.
“It was an awesome turnout, especially since it was our first time at Kings Point,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “The vendors were very happy at how residents were willing to stop and actually talk with them, make appointments and set up future meetings.”
Conlan added most did quite well, including the healthcare organizations doing free screenings.
“People were really into being there and learning what member businesses and nonprofit groups had to offer,” she said. The engagement was through the roof.”
South Hillsborough Chamber Executive Director Lynne Conlan, right, and Yaima Serrano, HCC SouthShore dean of Student Services, have a quick chat before the doors officially open at the 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo.
Melissa Roberts with The Observer News and Vern Hendricks with Sun Radio 96.3 were busy visiting everyone at the Expo. They are both glad to have been able to help people through the pandemic by keeping them informed of things going on.
Community Service Aide Sarah Hauman and Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry, of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Command, worked a table at the 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo, where they handed out packets of information on fraud, elder abuse and upcoming HCSO events.
COURTESY PHOTO
Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care Southern Hillsborough, welcomes visitors to her table, where she offered them a chance to win a Summer of Fun gift basket and lots of information
Sun Terrace/Sun Tower Director of Rehabilitation Vicki Kosky; Carrie Allen, assistant director; Jennipher Lenoir, certified occupational therapist aide; and Annettia Simpson, certified respiratory therapist, provided balance screenings and tested grip strength for attendees of the 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo
Adrianna Herron PA, of Watson Clinic Dermatology at Sun City Center (in Ruskin), provides a free skin screening for Kings Point resident Kristine Stein. Other healthcare organizations also provided complimentary screenings.
Tammy Schoonover, of the American Cancer Society, right, hands a Relay for Life T-shirt to expo visitor Beverly Hetzel, after she purchased a Tribute Tree ornament in honor of someone touched in some way by cancer. At center is community volunteer Kim Bauer.
Lois Kindle Photos
Just under 800 people turned out for the South Hillsborough Chamber’s 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo July 16 in the North Clubhouse, Veterans Theater, Kings Point. Chamber officials said they were delighted by the crowds and their level of engagement with the vendors.
After being cooped up so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expo visitors seemed genuinely interested in conversing with participating businesses, health organizations and nonprofit groups to learn about their products and services.