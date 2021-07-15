Street Angels Ministry evolves from one “Yes’: Serves physical and spiritual needs of homeless in Tampa Bay

Street Angels Ministry evolves from one “Yes’

Serves physical and spiritual needs of homeless in Tampa Bay

Published on: July 15, 2021

By STEVE JACKSON

The genesis of Street Angels Ministry is amazing!

Even more amazing is the continuing weekly saga of the Street Angels Ministry feeding the homeless some 16 months after the effort was started by a working, middle-class couple who live near Apollo Beach.

Back in April 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to steamroll the US and the world, a married couple were shopping when they encountered a small group of homeless people near a gas station in Gibsonton. From that serendipitous, spontaneous moment, the Street Angels Ministry has evolved into a weekly program feeding the homeless in Gibsonton, Ybor City and another two welcoming, down-on-their-luck groups in Tampa.

Amber Johnson Oliveira said she was inspired by God that day to ask if anyone in that small cluster of obvious outcasts was “hungry.” All indicated, verbally, for food and, through body-language, their desire for the companionship offered by Amber and her husband, Viktor Oliveira. So the Oliveiras drove home and heated up all of the leftovers in their refrigerator. The couple brought the warm food back to the small homeless group.

“This is an exciting time and a great honor for us,” beamed the enthusiastic Amber. She and her husband have spent most of their time outside of their professional jobs planning and executing the tedious steps necessary for building on their splendid moment of generosity initiated some 16 months ago.

Amber continued to explain the motivation that sparked and encourages their on-going charitable effort to care for others. “What started one day as a call from God for me to feed a small group of six people has turned into a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a board of directors and a group of 10 volunteers. We go into the community every Thursday to offer food, clothes, hygiene items, prayers and hope through sharing the Word of God with the lost and those in need.”

Amber recounted with joy and happiness how that one day in April 2020 transformed the lives of herself, her husband and their extended nuclear family.

“In April 2020 my husband and I rode our motorcycles to the auto parts store on US 41 in Gibsonton where we saw six people sitting under a shade tree. This was the first time I felt God speak to me. I listened as God told me to go ask the people if they were hungry.

“For the first time I stepped on Faith, so I asked them, and they said ‘Yes.’ We immediately drove home, and I heated up all the leftovers in my fridge and brought it back to them.

“We’ve been going back every week ever since. This started during the Covid shutdown when my husband and I were home from work. We decided to go and ‘do something’ and care for others during all the chaos and uncertainty happening at that time.”

What was a seemingly impulsive charitable moment for Amber and Viktor has evolved into a program that now serves over 400 people a month and is growing every week.

“We serve in four different locations: Gibsonton, where it all started under the tree at the Shell gas station, Ybor and two locations in downtown Tampa.

“This is definitely God’s Ministry,” stated Amber. “We just answered God’s call by saying ‘Yes.’ We share the Good News of His love, forgiveness and that salvation is for anyone that wants to receive this free gift of everlasting life.” declared Amber.

“Our mission is to show love and share the Good News with people in our community who are hurting and broken in spirit, those who feel lost or have addictions, those who have no hope. And to teach others how to get involved and to do it. We are the hands and feet of Jesus. We show them that God hears their prayers and cares for them and that He will provide for them. That’s why he sends us. We want to show people how to have a relationship with God. If they surrender and follow Him, He can give them strength and help them to transform their lives.

“The best thing we ever did was surrender our lives and start serving God, caring for others and stop being selfish. By following Christ and living by His example we have found happiness, peace and a joy that cannot be explained. That void, that God-size hole in our hearts that most people try to fill with material things such as money, drugs, alcohol, sex, gambling, gaming, social media, food, whatever it is, no matter how much of it you have, you never can satisfy or fill that void. The thing that’s missing is the relationship with our Father, our Creator, God. And until you step on Faith and try it, you probably won’t understand it.

“God is our provider He sends people to help us accomplish his work. He touches people’s hearts and sends them to come and donate their time, skills and support His ministry. It’s amazing to watch God work miracle after miracle all on His perfect timing. We are able to serve those in need through the volunteers and the support and donations from people that say ‘Yes.’”

Amber went on to explain how others have joined forces with her and her husband to help establish the Angel Street Ministry and to serve others and persevere in its mission.

“Vicki Shaffer was one of our first full-time volunteers. Vicki found an ad I placed online looking to collect tents last year for those who live under tarps and old tents in the woods in Gibsonton, and she responded. Vicki has been serving by my side every week since that first day. She is now one of my closest, dearest friends.

“And many others have joined us to devote their time and Christianity to the cause. Anya and Amp; Robert Caruso of Engage Digital along with other wonderful friends of ours have donated their time and skills to create our logo and website and host it for us! Liberty Manor Veterans Home donates frozen meat for us to cook and prepare the meals. The clothing donations come from the caring healthcare staff at Brandon Surgery Center (where Amber has returned to work full time) and neighbors throughout Hillsborough County who have reached out through the Nextdoor App. We have been blessed by the partnership and financial support of an outstanding, generous local family foundation. We have been able to do His work and supply meals, bottled drinks, water, snacks, hygiene items, tents, blankets and jackets in the winter months. Also, with the donated money from their foundation we recently purchased a 24-foot utility trailer to use as a mobile outreach church! It was a combined effort of several people in the community who answered God’s call to donate their time and talents to build Street Angels Ministry mobile unit!

“Trey, the owner of Moby Dick in Palmetto, allowed us to use his warehouse, tools and electricity free of charge for three months to do the remodeling. Eagle Pro Services, a local company, donated their services and materials to paint and remodel the trailer. Hope, owner of Peggy Jean Studios, donated her skills and painted the graphics of our logo on the trailer!

“We now can set up chairs and tables to allow people to sit and be served a nice, nutrious meal while listening to worship music and hearing the word of God. All while feeling the cool breeze of our two industrial size fans that were also donated from a wonderful local family who are also our friends.

“Last year we had two outreach events with the help of local churches and businesses. Pastor Kasey and Alicia and our church family at The Life Church Apollo Beach volunteered to cook and to serve the meals. New Life Restoration Outreach allowed us to host at its property in Gibsonton. Sue and Phil Jobson volunteered, and their church family at Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City Center partnered with us and donated dozens of new blankets, jackets, clothing and hygiene items. Some of the staff at Brandon Surgery Center volunteered to cook and serve food.

“Pastor Jim and Gloria Bass of New Wine Outreach Ministry in Tampa planted the seed of homeless ministry in our hearts two years ago. They came alongside us and guided us when we needed them the most. They participated and donated all the chairs for us to use for our events. It was a combined effort of different groups of people coming together, everyone doing their part to make a difference in our community.”

Amber explained, “Street Angels Ministry was founded by my husband, Viktor and me. We serve on the board along with Pastor Kasey and Alicia Maxwell, Vicki Shaffer and Jenn Wyatt. We welcome anyone who wants to volunteer, who has a heart to serve God by serving others. Volunteers communicate through a Group Me app. We text throughout the week; we also get together once a month for potluck on a Sunday afternoon just to relax, be social and go over any ideas or upcoming events.”

The Street Angels Ministry is currently in need of volunteers who love to cook and want to join in preparing weekly meals.

“Every month I send out a meal calendar on Group Me that lets all the volunteers know what we will be serving for the month. Most of the food will be provided. We just need more cooks.

“We are also in need of other donations, such as individually wrapped snacks; fresh fruit, like apples, oranges and bananas; bottled or cans of drinks and water; and canned meals like ravioli or soup with an easy open top are in need. And men’s clothing, socks, shoes, and also hygiene items. We will start to collect blankets and jackets for the winter months soon, also.

“We are also in need of financial contributions. Donations to help support our organization can be given on our website at Streetangelsministry.org. There are lots of ways to get involved and be part of Street Angels Ministry.

“It’s time for all of us to ‘Do Something!’” pleaded Amber.

“My husband and I are new Christians. We surrendered our life and decided to follow Christ two years ago. And it’s been the most incredible two years of our lives! We are just a regular blended family. We both have full-time jobs. Viktor is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil. He works at Tricon American Homes as a superintendent. Viktor has two beautiful daughters, Awdry and Naomi, who live and go to school in Gainesville, Florida.

“I am from Kingsville, Ontario, Canada, and I work at Brandon Surgery Center as an X-ray Tech. I have a beautiful daughter Amaya who graduated class of 2020 from Riverview HS and an awesome son Jamari who attended Eisenhower MS and will start Eastbay HS this year!

“My husband and I attend church at The Life Church Apollo Beach, and we are part of a Life Group. Being part of a church family and being connected to Christian brothers and sisters has given us the tools to help us to transform and to rebuild our lives. This has given us a place to begin, believe and belong.

“We love to ride our motorcycles, and go to the beach,” Amber said, concerning the extended family’s personal life. “We love our friends and family. We love our Church family, but, most importantly, we love God. We give God all the glory. Without HIM none of this would be possible, and we wouldn’t be the people we are and need to be!”