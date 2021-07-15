Obituaries for the week of July 15, 2021

Obituaries for the week of July 15, 2021

Published on: July 15, 2021

Julie A. Holtom

Mrs. Julie Anne (Prestage) Holtom, 84, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

Julie was born in Kalamazoo Mich., to the late Richard E. and Lorraine Prestage on Sep. 6, 1936. She was a 1956 graduate of Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, Mich.

Julie and her husband, Daniel H. Holtom Jr., retired and moved from North Carolina to Sun City Center, Fla., in 2001. She retired from Belk Department Store as a bridal consultant while in North Carolina. While in Florida, Julie volunteered at the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dan; son, Stephen D. and Linda of Bremerton, Washington; daughters, Pamela H. Adams and Dale, Jennifer H. Ellis and Robert and son Jeffrey and Michelle of North Carolina. Additionally, she is survived by her loving brother, William H. Prestage and family. She was lovingly known as “Gramme” to eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Julie is preceded in death by brothers, Duane J. (Bud) Prestage, Richard Prestage and sister, Joanne Lewis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Sun City Center UMC with the Pastor Richard Hasley officiating.

Plans for a North Carolina memorial are also underway.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Sun City Center Emergency Squad or Life Path Hospice in Sun City Center, Fla.

Nancy E. Kilmain

Nancy E. Kilmain, 85, of Sun City Center, passed away on July 3, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1936, in Melrose, Mass., to the late Ora (Dining) Scammon and Lawrence Scammon Sr.

Nancy graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1958, with a Bachelor’s in Home Economics. On July 4, 1959, she married William H. Kilmain. Nancy and William relocated from Massachusetts to Sun City Center 22 years ago, following retirement. She enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, dancing and was a member of several dancing clubs in Sun City Center throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by hersister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Harmon) Guptill, and son, Stephen Kilmain.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, William H. Kilmain; brother, Lawrence (Lois) Scammon Jr., of Concord, NH; many extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Frances Hubicki

Frances Hubicki (Dmuchowski), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the age of 100. She was born on Sept. 5, 1920, to the late Adolph and Josephine (Klos) Dmuchowski.

Frances was raised and lived in Philadelphia until 2003, when she became a permanent resident of Sun City Center, Fla. Besides spending time with her family, Fran was an accomplished and well-known artist in her community. She continued to paint, sketch, and draw up until her health declined shortly before her death. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends in Sun City.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Lynn Bodner, Tina O’Malley; grandchildren, Michael Bodner, Timothy Bodner (Kris), Mary Brooke (Bill), Denise Compton (Steve), Danielle Fraider (Will); eight great-grandchildren, Shane Brooke, Kyle Brooke, Erin Brooke, Nick Bodner, Jack Bodner, Harper Compton, Reagan Compton, James Furey; many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Nicholas Hubicki, and siblings, Adolph, Mary, Helen and Josephine.

A Mass celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 16650 US 301 S, Wimauma, Fla. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the start of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Our Lady’s Pantry 16650 US 301 S Wimauma, FL, or the Mary Martha House, P.O Box 125, Ruskin, FL. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Stephen B. Holshue

Stephen B. Holshue, 61, from Apollo Beach, Fla., passed away on June 27, 2021. He was predeceased by parents, Dick and Joan Holshue, and brother Daniel.

Steve is survived by his son, Christopher Ruman of Wisconsin, and siblings Diane Holshue, Rick Holshue, Peggy Williams, Judith Holshue and Jack and Robin Holshue.

There will be a funeral mass on July 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin. A gathering of family and friends to follow.

Florence M. Hartley

Florence Marie Hartley was born on May 14, 1938, in Bridgeport, Conn., and passed away at the age of 83, on June 21, 2021, in Sun City Center, Fla., where she had been a resident of Kings Point since 2001.

Florence was married to Richard A Hartley for 61 years. She lived in various places during Richard’s Naval career, including Hawaii; Key West, Fla.; Mississippi; and Connecticut, before moving to Florida after Richard’s retirement from the U.S. Navy in 1975.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; loving daughters, Laura J. Lee and Lisa J. Hartley; son-in-law, Richard E. Lee; two grandchildren whom she adored, Ashley Marie Gonzalez and Richard E. Lee Jr.; and grandson-in-law, Manny Gonzalez. She had one great grandchild, Malik B. Gonzalez, whom she loved dearly. Surviving siblings include brothers, William J. Morrissey, Thomas J. Morrissey and Michael R. Morrissey; one sister, Katherine M. Kiely; and several nieces and nephews.

Florence was also survived by dear friends, Joanne Bradley, Barbara Barnes, Fran Lavieri, Martha Wread, Mamie Speandel and Judy Gaddis.

Florence was predeceased by her father, William J. Morrissey; mother, Florence M. Morrissey; brother, Richard A. Morrissey; and sisters, Carol A. Nollette, Elaine J. Lutinski and Patricia Lee Hamilton.

Florence graduated from Bassick High School in 1956 and from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing (Bridgeport CT) in 1959. She retired from her nursing career in 1985.

Florence was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, highlighted by serving as chaplain for one year.

She was a strong devout Christian throughout her entire lifetime. She was also an active supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

She enjoyed keeping in touch with her family and friends through texts, emails and letter writing. Florence always looked forward to spending time with her husband Richard on the many cruises they took. She also enjoyed playing cards and other games and watching movies with him. Florence enjoyed many other activities, like computer games, crossword puzzles, reading and baking (especially cookies).

A memorial service for Florence will be determined at a later date.

Linda Santello

Linda Diane Pinkney Santello, 75, of Wimauma, Fla., formerly of Uniontown, Pa., passed away July 3, 2021, peacefully with her family at her bedside.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, George and Jean Pinkney, and her son Michael. Linda is survived by her husband, Vince Santello Jr.; sons, Vince Jr. and Nicholas, both of Florida; sisters, Judy Myers of Uniontown, Pa., Colleen Padovich, of Hopwood, Pa., Amy Beth of Greenville, Ohio; brothers, George Jr. (Michelle), Charles (Debbie) of Uniontown, Pa., Curtis (Jamie) of Texas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews include Terry, Mikey and Maddie Dikun; Alan “Butchie” Cooley; Mae Anna and Alan Cooley, III; Jason, Connie, Ashley Pinkney, Melissa Anne (Dan), Judy, Christina Lynn Pinkney Saunders, Charles David Pinkney, Jr., Cory Pinkney, Joshua Turner, Sara Turner, Leno Evangalista Jr., Jeneen Speeney; and many grand-nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Dallas Murl Warrum

Dallas Murl Warrum of Sun City Center, Fla., died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 81, but his larger-than-life persona, trademark $50 words and all day breakfast meetings will not be forgotten.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the son of the late Granville Murl and Ellena Lucille (Carlton) Warrum.

He was affectionately known as “Big D” or “Santa Claus” by his family, friends and many children throughout several cities in the United States (Tot to Teen, Advia Credit Union, Circles Waterfront Restaurant and many household parties). He was a proud man of five careers, including marketing-sales, college professor, management consultant, publishing and produce guru, a tremendous man who quested for knowledge and understanding. He also enjoyed all forms of music, auto racing, sports and traveling.

Dallas had many loves: he loved his daughters, Tricia Warrum-Kennedy (Michael Puzio) and Tammy Holt (Brian), along with his life of 53 years with Elaine Warrum. He took extreme pride in his loving and caring grandson, Kiptyn Dallas Holt (10), who affectionately calls him “Gee.”

He also loved milk shakes, long conversations, competitive sailing and driving in his convertible, yellow Sky.

“Big D” was world-renowned for enjoying “great” rhubarb pie and a firm believer that mustard and pepper belonged on every food group.

He always told you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. He was generous to a fault, soft hearted and, yet, he sugar-coated absolutely nothing. To quote Winston Churchill: “He was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”

He fondly reminisced about good friends and good times at Beech Grove High School in Indiana, Indiana University – Marching 100, receiving his master’s degree at Western Michigan University as well as his pride of being the youngest recipient of the Upjohn Award from Upjohn pharmaceutical (1974).

Dallas’s greatest joy was owning, operating, and growing Da’Laine Publishing (The Bluffs Times, The Meredosia Budget, The Triopia Tribune and the Jacksonville Area Showcase and Guide) along with Elaine and their daughters.

Upon his retirement Dallas enjoyed working with the customers in the produce department at the Shaver Road Meijer in Portage, Michigan. He was a long-time member of The AMBUCS of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Jacksonville, Illinois; Harmony Lodge #3 in Jacksonville; and The Sun City Center Shrine Club of Sun City Center, Fla., where he proudly served two terms as club president. Dallas was also a member of the Looney’s Club in Sun City Center along with his grandson Kiptyn, who was an honorary member.

A celebration of life and Masonic service honoring Dallas will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Wellspring Community Church, 705 9th Street SE, Ruskin, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Kiptyn Dallas Holt Education Fund (423 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, Florida 33572 ,Attention: Elaine Warrum) or to the Sun City Center Shrine Club, PO Box 5773, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Erika Angelucci

Erika K. Angelucci, 96, of Sun City Center, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at Lifepath hospice.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband Geno. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Winters; grandchildren, Traci, Larry and Kimberly; and several great-grandchildren.

Burial was at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Cape Cod next to her husband.

A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center on Saturday, July 24, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may go to Lifepath hospice.

Thomas R. Williamson

Thomas R. Williamson, most recently of Sun City Center, Fla., and former longtime resident of his birthplace, Yonkers, N.Y., was born on July 27, 1934 and began his final journey to our Lord on June 23, 2021. Survived by his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, Theresa R. Williamson (nee Mahoney); son, Raymond T. Williamson (Valerie); daughter Janice M. Del Castello (nee Williamson) (Alexander); and predeceased by his son, Gary M. Williamson. Tom had four loving grandchildren, Kasey A. Williamson, Devin T. Williamson, Thomas J. Williamson and Jason R. Del Castello and two step grandchildren, Jonathan and Stephanie Del Castello as well as many adoring nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Tom was the beloved son of Joseph R. and Margaret Williamson (nee Sloan); predeceased by his three brothers, John J. (“Jack”), Joseph R. Jr., Robert G.; and sister, Carolanne DiSciorio (nee Williamson). Tom served and was honorably discharged from the US Navy 1953 – 1957. He retired from Con Edison after 36 years, rising through the ranks to the position of general foreman. Tom was an avid golfer, a member of the Hole-in-One club and was an absolute pleasure to be around, constantly using his wonderful sense of humor to entertain and make others laugh.

Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 19, at Whalen and Ball Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m., and a Catholic memorial Mass will be held at the Monastery Church of the Sacred Heart on Tuesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s name may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Blanca E. Matos

Blanca E. Matos, 75, of Sun City, Fla., passed away on July 2, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1945, in Sabastian, Puerto. She moved to New York and met her husband, George L. Matos, her best friend, soul mate and love of her life for 60 years. They later moved to Florida where they enjoyed their family and a life together.

Blanche is preceded in death by her parents, Deigo and Gloria Cardona, and her son, Edwin Matos.

She is survived by her husband, George L. Matos; her brother, Ishmail Cardona, and wife Elsa of Lakeland, Fla.; her sons, David Matos and wife Leslie of Mississippi and Daniel Matos and wife Lauren of Apollo Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, as well as her precious fur baby PePe.

She was full of life, loved a good party, swimming, exercising, walks with Pepe, but most of all, one of her greatest qualities was taking care of her husband and doing for others.

She will be missed by all, but rest assured she will be watching over us all from heaven.

The family has entrusted Sun City Center Funeral Home with the arrangements. A memorial service for Blanca E. Matos was on July 12, 2021, 2 p.m. at 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

