Local Hanson Services office observes 20th and 21st anniversaries simultaneously

Local Hanson Services office observes 20th and 21st anniversaries simultaneously

Published on: July 15, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The oldest home health care agency in Sun City Center recently celebrated more than two decades in business, thanking area residents, staff and close to 50 contracted caregivers for its success in the community. Its milestone 20th anniversary was in July 2020, but due to the pandemic no observance took place.

“We believe every client seeking our help should be treated like our own mother or father, with dignity and respect,” said Georgana Collins, a licensed practical nurse of 48 years and Hanson Services’ Sun City Center office administrator for 20. “That and the fact we have women who’ve been working with us for 15 to 21 years are what sets us apart in the community.”

Hanson Services serves clients of any age, but especially seniors, who have reached the stage in their lives where they need assistance in their care, such as grooming, bathing, light housekeeping; transportation; meal planning and preparation; grocery shopping; pet care; socialization and companionship; medication reminders; post-surgery/post-hospitalization care; incontinence care; and dementia or Alzheimer’s care.

“We also work with Samaritan Alzheimer’s Auxiliary to offer up to 50 hours of free respite care to family caregivers,” Collins said.

“Our mission is to keep people safe in their own homes, so they don’t have go into a home, Collins said. “And we’re proud to say we’ve been doing that here in Sun City Center since 1999. We’re Sun City Center’s first and oldest in-home care provider.”

Its staff of certified nursing assistants and home health aides specialize in helping aging adults meet their special needs. Everyone who works with the office is COVID-19 tested, drug screened, licensed, insured and bonded. They are required to complete certified educational units annually to keep their licenses current.

“They’re compassionate, loving and committed caregivers,” Collins said. “Many of them are retired nurses. They provide between two and 24 hours of service, one to seven days a week.”

Collins also recognized her office team: Sherrie Farr, business manager; schedulers Peggi Newlin and Roni Skrivanie; and Terri Knapp, billing and payroll clerk.

Hanson Services is part of a privately owned company founded in Lakewood, Ohio, in 1995 by Mary Ann Hanson, who died May 6 after a brief battle with cancer. Its new owner is Kanchan Abdikary, Hanson Services’ chief financial officer for 22 years.

The company accepts Medicare, Medicaid and long-term care insurance.

To learn more about Hanson Services or to arrange a free assessment, stop by 1601 Rickenbacker Drive, Ste. 5 (weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), call (813) 634-6617, email hanson@hansonservices.com or visit www.hansonservices.com/.