SouthShore Chamber to host event for area military members, veterans and their families

Published on: July 8, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its Veterans for a Stronger SouthShore campaign with a Sunday barbecue July 18 at My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

Sponsored by the chamber, Ruskin Memorial VFW 6287 and All American Title, the free event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at 101 22nd St. NW and be catered by local pitmaster Josh Ricard, owner of Roots Southern BBQ.

All area active-duty military, veterans and their families are invited. Attendance will be capped at 300.

“We want veterans to meet other veterans and introduce them to organizations that can offer resources,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “My Warrior’s Place will be offering guided tours of its facility and waterfront, and there will be activities for small children.

“This is a huge way for us to thank our military members and veterans, recognize them and acknowledge their contributions to our community,” she said.

Veterans for a Stronger SouthShore came out of the chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, which created an exclusive membership for veterans and their families to help them plug into the community and provide resources to aid in reintegrating into society, Davis said.

Its purpose is to create relationships.

Committee member Tom Campbell, a 28-year military veteran, chaplain of the VFW and My Warrior’s Place, and small business owner, said jump starting the process of going from military to civilian life is important.

“I firmly believe veterans have a heart to serve; they simply continue to need a purpose,” he said. “We have a really large military community here in South Shore. Imagine trying to start over after being at the pinnacle of your career and not having your skills match anything on the outside.

“So we’re launching an exclusive $50 per family membership for these folks to give them access to all the chamber offers,” Campbell added. “It will be a great way for them to make connections and find a sense of purpose.”

The chamber’s many outreach efforts include assisting area nonprofit organizations and groups like Buddy Ball, AMI Kids and South Shore Select, which are always looking for mentors for the youth they serve. Veterans are perfect for that role, Davis said.

“We feel we can help these groups fill their needs, while offering veterans the opportunity of continuing to serve,” she said.

South Shore Select’s purpose is to show youth ages 9 through college that life is about more than sports and strives to mold overall good citizens.

“This is one of the top places veterans are moving to, and it’s so important we show them love and respect for what they’ve done for us and how they can still contribute,” said Riverview Realtor Josiah Davis, South Shore Select founder and a 20-year Navy veteran. “It’s essential we provide them with resources, services and opportunities to be involved in the community.”

Overflow parking at the July 18 barbecue will be at The Fish House, 1902 W. Shell Point Road, Ruskin.

To learn more about My Warrior’s Place, visit www.mywarriorsplace.org or https://www.facebook.com/mywarriorsplace/.

To RSVP for the barbecue or for more information on Veterans for a Stronger SouthShore, call 813-645-1366 or email melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org/.