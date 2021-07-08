Obituaries for the week of July 8, 2021

Mary Louise Baker-Smith

Published on: July 8, 2021

Mary Louise Baker-Smith, of Sun City Center, Fla., was married to Kenneth E. Smith, of Lebanon, Ind. She was born in Peoria, Ill., on Aug. 14, 1942, to William E. and Annabel Shively. She graduated from Peoria High School, with distinction, in 1960. She attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. and graduated in 1964 with a degree in Secondary Education, French and History with honors. She taught public school in Peoria and Champaign, Ill., for five years.

She moved to Muncie, Ind., in 1969. She was a graduate assistant in the Ball State University history department in 1969-1970 and received her master’s degree in history and political science. She taught political science for three years at Ball State University before attending Indiana University School of Law. She graduated from Indiana University School of Law in 1976 with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence Degree, Cum Laude. She was appointed the first female deputy prosecutor in Delaware County by James J. Jordan.

She was the assistant city attorney for Community Development for two years. She opened her own private law practice in 1976 in Muncie, Ind. She later practiced with Robert Koor and Ronald Smith. She taught criminal law at Ball State University for several years as a part-time instructor. She was a member of the Muncie Bar Association, Indiana Bar Association and the Muncie Women’s Attorney Association, which she founded. She retired from the practice of law in 2002 and moved to Sun City Center, Fla., with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; as well as her brother, James W. Shively, and wife Patty of Carlsbad, Calif.; and a nephew. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Smith; two daughters, Angelita G. Boyd, husband Kolby, of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Rianna D. Medlin, of Brandon, Fla.; and one son, Marc Baume, of Paris, France. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Bassett, husband, Gordon, of Sun City Center, Fla.; one niece; three nephews; five granddaughters, Aerabella, Eyssabella, Presley, Annabel and Anais; and two grandsons, Jacob and Bear.

Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Charles Eggleton

Charles (Chuck) Ramon Eggleton, 91, of Sun City Center passed away on June 25, 2021.

Charles was born on Feb. 24, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late William Henry Eggleton and Sylvia Irene (Keeler) Eggleton. He grew up as a son of a farmer, living on several farms in both Ohio and Indiana.

He graduated from Kent State University in 1953 with a BS in Mathematics Education. After college he served in the United States Air Force, honorably discharged as a captain. Chuck worked as a Meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for 39 years, serving in Fort Wayne, Ind.; Houghton Lake, Mich.; and Ruskin, Fla. In Houghton Lake he was well known for the limericks he used in his forecast on the local radio station.

He was a member of the Sun City Center United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Apollo Beach, Sun City Center Men’s Choir and the Sun City Center computer club.

Chuck enjoyed reading, music and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Ray Eggleton, Holly Bowes, Jennifer Moran, Patrick Eggleton and Amy Beightel, who were from his first marriage with Sallye (Gehrke), who preceded him in death in 1970. His second wife, Thelma (Carrick), preceded him in death in 2009. His third wife, Shirley (Jenner) (Taylor), preceded him in death in 2019. Chuck’s surviving stepchildren by Shirley are John Taylor, Stephen Taylor and Michael Taylor. Chuck was also loved by his 23 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Sun City Center United Methodist Church, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sun City Center United Methodist Church, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Barbara Hardy

Barbara (Bobbie) Faye Hardy, 77, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away on June 26, 2021. She was born to parents Elizabeth Wright and Steven Klemko on Dec. 24, 1943, in Minersville, Pa.

She graduated from Pottsville High School in 1961. Bobbie worked as a Federal Civil Servant for 20 plus years and retired in 2003.

Bobbie met Bryan (Mike) Jerrold Hardy in 1961. They were married on March 27, 1962, at Olmsted Air Force Base in Middletown, Pa. Together they raised four children: Tim, Tracie, Terry and Tricia.

Bobbie is survived by Mike, her husband of 59 years, her four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Klemko.

Services are limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society. To share condolences online, visit Barbara’s obituary at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Philip Alton Williams

Philip Alton Williams, 84, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021. He was born Sept. 29, 1936, in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., to Robert Adrian Williams and Mary Eileen Kenny Williams. He was a longtime resident, former owner and operator of Phil’s Auto, Big Daddy’s Ice Cream Shop and Family Swim Center in Aransas Pass.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie Elizabeth Welling Williams; daughter, Sharon Ann Upton; brothers, Donald Williams, Howard E. Williams and Wilber D. Williams.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Leslie Williams (Lavern), Robert Williams; brother, Johnny Williams (Carol); grandchildren, Tonya Marks, Clinton Williams (Paula), Matthew Williams (Heather), Lerrin Johnson (Asher), Heather Upton; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends who will greatly miss Phil.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com/.

Richard Doty

Richard (Dick) Doty was born in Lake City, Iowa, on Jan. 22, 1934, and peacefully passed away on June 21, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Rosalyn (Lynn) of 65 years; by daughters, Sherry Schreck and Cynthia Bradford (Kyle); grandchildren Nicole and Corin Schreck, and Jeremy and Lexie Sokol; sister, Rosemary Eichorn (Ron); sister-in-law Marian Young; and two nieces and two nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Ted Doty.

Dick graduated from Iowa State University and worked for 25 years as an instructor for IBM. During this time he taught on all continents, bringing the knowledge of computers to the world.

He was passionate about his many hobbies, which included sailing, canoeing, flying kites and star gazing. His major hobby was building model railroads. He was active in the Sun City Center Train Club, building HO and N gauge railroad layouts and exciting the children at open houses and Christmas. He also engineered a garden railroad in his back yard.

He spent his retirement years touring all 50 of the states, Mexico and Canada in an RV and seeing the world on many cruises.

Frank Martinich

Frank Martinich was a resident of Sun City Center for 33 years, first in Kings Point, then at Aston Gardens and, finally, at Sun Towers. Some Kings Point residents might remember him for the 15 years when he was one of the bus drivers taking them throughout Florida on various day trips. Others will remember him as an avid golfer and poker player.

Frank served in the Navy during World War II on the Pacific front. After the war, Frank returned home to Milwaukee, Wis., where he met and married his wife, Betty, who died in May, 2020. Frank is survived by five children and their spouses, Judy Lutzenberger (Tom), Jim Martinich (Linda), Greg Martinich, Mark Martinich and Jeff Martinich (Gina). Frank is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family is planning to have Frank and Betty’s ashes interred together at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, this fall, after which family and friends will share memories during a Celebration of Life honoring both Frank and Betty.

Joseph A. Koncick Jr.

Joseph A. Koncick Jr., of Sun City Center, Fla., died on June 16, 2021, at Syosset Hospital on Long Island, N.Y., after a massive heart attack. Joe was born on March 29, 1951, to Joseph and Agnes Koncick. He lived for many years in Manhasset, and Roslyn, N.Y., until he retired to Sun City Center, Fla. He loved living in Sun City Center, where he found his Camelot he wanted in his retirement with his loving wife, Joanne.

Joe graduated from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut and worked for Adams Company in NYC as a senior building manager. He was the spark plug in so many of his family and friends’ lives. Joe was known to have the first tee time (7:16) at the Renaissance Golf Club. If you blinked, you wouldn’t see him drive by. Joe was a happy man who touched the lives of so many people in a loving and fun way.

Married to Joanne for 14 years, he is also survived by his sisters, Nancy of Sun City Center, Fla., Janet of Greensboro, N.C., Tess of Sarasota, Fla., and three adult children.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.