CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS: Supporting our community

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Supporting our community

Published on: July 8, 2021

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

Following the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, help began pouring in from local, national and international sources. As the tragedy unfolded, this outpouring of love and support is what I would have expected. That’s one of the biggest things I have learned during this past sixteen months. Most people do care about others. People are willing to help whenever and however they can. Of course, there are always one or two guys who don’t care about anything or anybody. But, fortunately, they are the exception to the rule.

Here at the chamber, we don’t have much to offer Surfside, Florida, up close and personal, but we do offer help closer to home. Every Tuesday we send out an eblast containing fliers from our members. Many of these fliers are from our local non-profits hosting fundraising events. There’s a golf tournament coming up to help our local veterans on Sept. 25. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Oct. 16. And the list goes on and on. Have you checked out all the great musical entertainment presented at the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center? Been to the Firehouse Cultural Center recently? Well, you should. The chamber wants to get the word out about as many events as we can.

I know everyone cannot support every cause. But people do have their favorites, usually something near and dear to their hearts for whatever reason. Just saw another great event coming soon to our community. I‘m sure you’ve all heard of the Sun City Center Relay for Life. Happens every year. All proceeds raised go to benefit our local chapter of the American Cancer Society. So how can you help? You can attend the Relay August 13 from 10 am to 1 pm at Freedom Plaza’s Auditorium.

And to kick off this event, we’re introducing the Tribute Tree. You can donate a ribbon in memory of or to support someone touched by cancer. Just pop over to the chamber at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza. Purchase your ribbons for five dollars each to display on the Tribute Tree. That tree will be on display July 16th at the South Hillsborough Chamber’s Bounce Back to Business Expo at King’s Point and also at the Relay for Life on Aug. 13 at Freedom Plaza.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 608,570 Americans will die from cancer in 2021, corresponding to more than 1600 deaths per day. As I was writing this column, my doctor called to tell me I am facing my sixth cancer surgery. So out came my five bucks, and I put my ribbon on the tree. We just need to kick cancer’s butt. And if this is a charity you can support, please join me.

And as our thoughts and prayers go out to Surfside, Florida, I know we will continue to support all the worthwhile causes right here in our community. Need some help selecting a non-profit to support? Just ask the chamber.