Vaping, ‘social media disruption’ among student code of conduct updates

Published on: July 1, 2021

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Revisions to the “Student Code of Conduct” for Hillsborough County public school students is under review, including new categories to address “vaping” and the increasing prevalence of “social media disruption.”

Moreover, there is an emphasis on social and emotional learning and, in a move to address the “school to prison pipeline,” civil citations will be required for first-time misdemeanors rather than arrests. School officials say this is aligned with updated legislation and state and local discipline codes and is likely to decrease the number of arrests by 60 percent.

At a workshop meeting June 15, school board members discussed the code of student conduct and reviewed a report detailing the number of behavior incidents over a four-year time period, starting with the 2017-18 school year.

Overall, sixty percent of the 364,172 behavior incidents reported occurred during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, before lockdowns and subsequent hybrid learning became commonplace due to COVID-19 protocols. In contrast, 25.05 percent of the incidents occurred in 2019-20, followed by 14.53 percent a year later.

School officials said the decrease in incidents is a promising sign and, hopefully, not just a reflection of the reliance on hybrid learning, which saw many students opting to learn at home versus going to campus.

Last revised for the 2017-18 school year, school officials say including “social media disruption” in the student code of conduct would give them another tool to battle “the increasing volume of disruptions and behavioral offenses related to the use of social media.”

In the code under review, “social media disruption” is described as the intentional use of cell phones, computers, tablets and other digital devices “to send, post or share negative/harmful content that creates an adverse impact on a school’s learning environment.”

At issue is “insensitive, inappropriate, harmful and/or slanderous” content that causes discomfort or humiliation and threatens routine safety and order. Examples include school fights, bathroom incidents, vaping, smoking, hazing, sexual conduct, property destruction and disturbances intentionally created.

In other code updates, “disrespectful” has been removed as an option for writing a referral. Meanwhile, “disruptive” behaviors have been “explicitly identified” and skipping class, tardiness and leaving campus offenses are to be addressed through teacher training.

According to documents reviewed at the June 15 workshop, the top five behavioral incident categories for high school and middle school students included “skipping class,” “disobedience and insubordination,” “disruptive” and “disrespectful.” The fifth category for high schools and middle schools, respectively, were “tardiness” and “fighting.”

The new code includes a “discipline matrix” that details five levels of infractions, increasing in severity from Level 4 to Level 1, with Level 1 being the most critical offenses, such as aggravated battery, arson, homicide, kidnapping and sexual battery. Level 0 is reserved for incidents that require documentation only, such as unsubstantiated bullying and harassment.

Level 4 offenses include tardiness, skipping class, profanity and dress code violations while Level 3 offenses include bullying, harassment, disobedience/insubordination, alcohol, and drug possession. Level 2 offenses include weapons possession, inappropriate use of technology, sexual harassment, vandalism and fighting.

Vape products is new to the list in the Level 3 category and is defined as “the possession, use, distribution or sale of vape products and vape/vaping related products on school grounds, at school-sponsored events or on school transportation by any person under the age of 18.”

Also a Level 3 infraction is social media disruption, which entails “the transmission of negative/harmful content regardless of who the initial recorder was.”

According to the code, “If a student is sent the information and then in turn sends out the same information, they, too, are held accountable.”

The code includes a “multi-tiered system of supports” aligned with the expectation that schools “model and teach safety, respect, equity and responsibility for every member of the school community.” As a part of everyday core instruction, it notes the Collaborative for Academic, Social, Emotional, Learning (CASEL) competencies of self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills and social awareness.

According to a report, based on Panorama survey results and reviewed by school board members, “students who report local social awareness are two-and-a-half times more likely to have one or more behavior incidents than students who report social awareness.”

Meanwhile, “students who report high self-management are 75 percent less likely to face failing grades than students who report low self-management.” And “highly engaged students are 57 percent less likely to be chronically absent in school than students who report low engagement.”

The 63-page Student Code of Conduct includes acknowledgment forms, both in English and Spanish, that students and their parent/guardians must sign and return to verify both receipt and an understanding of the code. Charter schools under contract with the school board may adopt Hillsborough’s code or develop an independent plan consistent with the provisions of the charter application and Florida statute.

For more, call Joshua Kristol, the general director of student engagement, at 813-558-1100 or visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/.