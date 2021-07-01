South Hillsborough Chamber to host 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo

By LOIS KINDLE

For the first time in more than a year, the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce it will be presenting an in-person business expo in Sun City Center. The event will be as exciting as ever, only this time the venue is the Veterans Theater in Kings Point.

The 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo will take place July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kings Point’s North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive. It’s free and open to all residents of Sun City Center and surrounding communities.

“In 2020, we had our annual Spring Trade Show in March, and two weeks later Safer at Home kicked in due to the pandemic,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “In October, following COVID-19 protocols, we went to a drive-through format.

“We’re looking forward to our residents being able to meet face to face once again with the owners or representatives of member businesses that serve them,” she continued. “They’ve been through a lot this past year or so, and this is an opportunity for everyone to get out and support them.”

The chamber is expecting about 80 vendors at the 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo.

Thus far, some of the chamber members who have signed up to participate include returning favorites like Sun Towers (and its famous brownies), Encompass Health and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; South Bay Hospital, The Overton Group and The Observer News; Vein Institute of Pinellas, Suncoast Community Health Center and Watson Clinic; and Freedom Plaza, Hanson Services and Glenna on the Go. Several of the health-related groups will conduct free screenings, and pretty much everyone brings along some kind of free handouts, tchotchkes and/or treats. Door prizes will also be given.

Area nonprofit groups will also be on hand. These will include C.A.R.E. (Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort), Campaign Against Human Trafficking, American Cancer Society, Sun City Center Emergency Squad (free blood pressure checks) and more.

And then there will be a number of new faces among the sea of vendors, businesses like Holiday Inn Express, Captain Marvel Ice Cone Truck, Electronic Caregiver and Let’s Cruise and Tour.

“It’s so exciting that people can now get out and be with others, and our members can meet them in person to discuss their goods and services,” Conlan said. “We’re looking forward to a great turnout.”

Folks coming from outside of Kings Point simply need to enter the Kings Point gate’s visitor side to the right, tell security personnel they’re going to the business expo and they’ll be directed to the clubhouse on the right. Parking is plentiful.

For more information, call the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce at 813-634-5111.