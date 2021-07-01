Obituaries for the week of July 1, 2021

Published on: July 1, 2021

James Richard Goss

Feb. 5, 1940 – June 23, 2021

Jim Goss, age 81, of Sun City Center, Fla., was born Feb. 5, 1940, and passed June 23, 2021. Formerly of the Chicago area, he was the beloved husband of Margaret (Sis) nee Reilly; father of James T. Goss (Laurie), Patrick Goss (Adriana), Megan (Philip) Kryszak, Beth Bondi (Jim Kappel), Mary Jo (Jack) Shepherd, Amy (Jim) Burnetti, Michael Goss, Katie Goss and Erin (Steven) Foster; devoted grandfather to 23 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Jack, Eleanor (Don) Lavelle, Bob, Mike (Lucy), Anne (Rick) Farr; also sisters-in-law Peg Goss, Shirley Goss, Sheila Goss, Nancy Goss-Duran and Connie Reilly; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews and countless friends. Preceded in death by his mother Mary; father Thomas; brothers, Thomas, Edward, William and Richard; sister, Mary Margaret; his mother-in-law, Margaret Mary Reilly; and his little angel granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Jim was born in Chicago, Ill., to devout Irish Catholic parents, Mary Margaret (Prendergast) and Thomas Cyril Goss, as the seventh of their 11 children. He attended St. Ignatius Jesuit College Prep, the oldest educational institution in the city of Chicago, where he was a star athlete that resulted in his receiving an athletic scholarship to DePaul University where he studied business. Jim ran all track and field events, but his most recognized talent was the mile. He held the Chicago Mile Record for nearly a decade. Jim continued his athletic career in the Army, where he became the Armed Forces Stars and Stripes Mile Champion. Jim married the love of his life, Sis, at St. Sabina’s Catholic Church in Chicago in 1960 while serving in the Army. After completing his service, they returned to Chicago where they purchased their first home on the South Side. They reluctantly left their family in Chicago for 15 years to follow opportunities in Jim’s career. As they were building their family, he continued his education at Rockhurst University and St. Louis University. Throughout this journey God blessed them with nine healthy children. Their mobility taught Jim and Sis how to quickly adapt to new environments and the value of always making new friends. They cherish many lifelong friendships from the south area of Chicago; Shawnee Mission, Kans; Kansas City, Mo.; St. Louis, Mo.; Buffalo, NY; and then back to Chicago, where they settled in the northwest suburbs for 25 years until retirement. In 2009 they relocated full time to Sun City Center, Fla. Jim had a long and successful career with Ryerson Steel during a storied time in the industry. His 43-year career spanned sales, sales engineering and management roles. He was part of the team that developed the container shipping that enabled autos to be transported via train cars (trailer trains) and was the account engineer with the team that developed the steel beams produced for The World Trade Center. He completed his career leading the account management and development of the fabricated steel that was used to produce Caterpillar Inc. equipment. And, naturally, Jim will be laid to rest in a casket made of steel. Jim lived a life dedicated to service, faith and family. He and Sis were longtime parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Williamsville, New York, and St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palatine, Ill., where Jim was on the board of the church finance committee and Knights of Columbus, and both Sis and Jim helped create the “Wedding Coordinator” program at the parish. Jim was passionate about competition, whether it be in good humor, through a card game or via his dedication to his favorite sports teams. He was a lifelong fan of all Chicago sports, notably the Cubs, while the last decade the Tampa Bay Rays have held his undivided attention. His love of sports was powered by his statistical mind, which also translated to his love of the financial markets. He watched CNBC and read WSJ with the same enthusiasm as he did when watching the Cubs win the World Series. Jim is the founder of his neighborhood social club, Kensington R.O.M.E.O’s (Retired Old Men Eating Out), which was representative of his fundamental belief that being social was the greatest gift from living. For many years he kept his Parkinson’s symptoms at arm’s length by golfing as often as possible. When he hung up his golf clubs, he became a spirited and entertaining member of the Rock Steady Boxing Club for those thriving with Parkinson’s. Jim was always the first in a room to volunteer himself to any project, for all nine of his kids activities, and in recent years at Prince of Peace Catholic Church where he created the recycling fundraising program and where he and Sis served as daily Eucharistic ministers. Jim was active in Bay Area Arbor #763 of Gleaners Service Club and a proud member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Nothing inspired Jim more than his love for family and his generous networking appetite. He felt it was his duty to connect people to one another for shared interests and opportunities. He simply and sincerely loved people and felt he was fortunate to meet so many interesting and unique people throughout his journey. His pride for his family was written across his chest (literally…he had a collection of t-shirts with their names and pictures). The only words he repeated more often than any of his daily prayers were “Let me tell you about my kids…”! Jim’s signature closing line, during sales calls or speaking to family was “Take Care, Now”, in his strong radio announcer voice. Well, Jim, Jimmy, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, friend and lifelong best friend and partner to Sis, you Take Care Now. We love you and are forever blessed for your spirit, sense of adventure, love, loyalty and life lessons. We will miss those sparkling blue smiling Irish Eyes. Slainte!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad or a Parkinson’s Cause (Sun City Center Rock Steady Boxing or the Parkinson’s Association). The Family is forever indebted to the many caregivers and loved ones that enabled Sis to always lovingly care for Jim in their home and keep him by her side; Xochil, Rebecca, Daisy, Maria, Bobby, Janet and Jack Meyer, all of the beloved Kensington neighbors, Kings Point friends and the all-volunteer Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

The Catholic Funeral Mass will be officiated by Jim’s cousin, The Most Reverend Bishop Frank J. Dewayne, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice, Fla. The burial will follow Military Funeral Honors. www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com

Helen A. Tharp

Helen A. Tharp of Sun City Center, Fla., and Georgetown, Maine, died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 18, following a brief illness. She was a month short of 88 years old. Sue, as she preferred to be called, was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Alice Ogden, and a grandson, Samuel Tharp.

Raised in Chester, Pa., she graduated from the University of Delaware. She and her husband then lived in Darien, Conn., where they raised their four children. In 1991, following retirement, they moved to a house they had built on a property in Five Islands, Georgetown, Maine, where they had vacationed since 1968. Sue, in her teen years, had spent summers helping her cousin, Harriet Worrell, who owned and ran Rockmere Lodge.

In 1997 they became Florida snowbirds, then full time residents of Sun City Center. They still own and manage their Maine residence, now rented to vacationers as Merwick Cottage.

Sue was a member of St. Andres Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center, Fla., and Five Islands Baptist Church in Georgetown, Maine.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marshall Tharp; daughters, Linda Tsao of NYC and Carol McGough of Sarasota, Fla.; sons, Edward Tharp of Woolwich, Maine; and David Tharp of Willington, Conn., and their spouses; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Five Islands Baptist Church, Box 384, Georgetown, ME 04548, would be appreciated.

Larry Kramer

Larry Kramer was born in August 1940 in Altoona, Pa., beloved son of Esther and Bernard Kramer and brother to Joan Kirsten. He began his final journey on June 1.

Larry was a principal in Palm Beach County for 32 years. He was a Master Mason, founder of Big Brothers and coach of Grey-Y football.

He and his beloved wife of 58 years, Judi, loved to travel. They spent the first five years of their 26 year retirement traveling the US in their RV. They traveled the world to places including Russia, China and most European countries. They spent 18 years summering in their home on the Chesapeake Bay. They moved to Sun City in 2012.

Larry is survived by his wife Judi, his son Michael and wife Cynthia, and daughter Melissa as well as grandchildren, Janice, Isaiah and Olivia.

Larry’s ashes will be scattered in the places he loved most: North Carolina mountains, Chesapeake Bay Maryland, the Pacific Northwest and Tampa Bay. Private services will be held in each place. He really lived A Wonderful and remarkable life.

Irene J. Springer

Irene Jeanette Long Springer, 85, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hospice Wendover in Shelby, NC. Born in Ruskin, Fla., January 6, 1935, to the late Aaron Richard Long and Anastasia Sweeney Long Prill.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Arthur Springer; second husband, Al Dewitt; son, Richard Springer; and brother, Aaron Long Jr.

Irene is survived by son, Charles Springer of Lawndale, N.C.; two daughters, Carmen Weathers/Ray of Jacksonville, N.C., and Sherry Heavner/Ricky of Shelby, N.C.; one sister, Joyce Davis/Ken, and sister-in-law, Betty Long, both of Ruskin, Fla. Blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

An outside memorial service/burial will be held on July 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Wimauma, Fla., at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jean E. Huggins

Jean E. Huggins, age 69, of Apollo Beach, Fla., went to be with her Lord Sunday, June 20, 2021, sadly losing her battle with colon cancer. Jean was just shy of celebrating her 70th birthday and two weeks short of celebrating her first day of retirement after serving almost 50 years as a Budget Analyst for the U.S Government; 32 of these years were at SOCOM MacDill AFB.

Jean was a vibrant, energetic woman and the mother of two, and is survived by her beloved son, Bart Allen Huggins, and daughter, Tammy Lee Huggins; her fur baby Melody; her sister, Barbara (Ernest) Kiemle of Red Creek, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean was the youngest daughter of Maida Pearl and Weston Brown of Elmira, N.Y. She married William R. Huggins out of high school, and she joined him when he was stationed in Berlin, Germany. They spent 15 years overseas before coming to the Tampa Bay Area. She was a successful local business-woman, she earned her master’s degree while working full time, she loved adventuring and she would do anything for her children, family, friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends at Olthof Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will be held at noon and a procession with close family will follow at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, N.Y. Those wishing may make memorials to Jean at the funeral home.

Rosabelle Timm

On April 15, 1930, the world became a better place with the birth of Rosabelle Timm. She lived a happy and creative life for 91 years before passing away on June 9, 2021, at Sun City Center Hospice House. Rosabelle is forever loved and remembered by her husband of 72 years, their son and daughter, seven granddaughters and great-grandson.

Rosabelle was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved with her parents to Essex, Maryland. She graduated from Kenwood High School in 1947, where she completed commercial training and went on to work at Thompson and Jones Insurance Agency. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Richard Henry Timm, and was the best stay-at-home mom for her children, Jeffrey Richard Timm (b.1953) and Janis Rosabelle Timm (b.1956). Throughout that time, she was an active volunteer sharing her love for the arts with a warm smile. Her service to her community included being the PTA president at Sussex Elementary School, and, with great pride, teaching Sunday school. Later she worked as a church secretary, serving at Zion UCC and Christ Church in Baltimore. As an artist and lifelong member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, she was known to think outside the box, continually nurturing her creative mind and passing this mindset down to her family.

Rosabelle moved with her husband to Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1982, and then in 1997 to Sun City Center, Florida. From 2003 to 2019 her passion for mentoring young people was ignited again when she joined, as a volunteer, with the Hope Fund, an organization dedicated to assisting children in Wimauma to “learn, grow and have fun” through crafts, board games and outings. In Sun City Center, Rose expanded her talent for watercolor painting and poetry, winning several awards, including first place for her beautiful piece entitled “Three Sunflowers.” Throughout her life, she was known for her gracious and humble demeanor, touching the world with compassion and kindness. She will be incredibly missed.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on July 2, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Aston Gardens Courtyards in Sun City Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hope Fund in her memory.

Raymond (Oley) Patterson

Raymond (Oley) Patterson, aged 83, passed away on June 10 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.

Oley is survived by his wife of 59 years, Iva; his daughters, Cathy Patterson and Sandy Hafer; and his grandson, John Patterson. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Roy Patterson.

Oley was born in Harlan, Kentucky, attended Cumberland College in Ky., and spent his adult life in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, prior to retiring to Sun City Center in 1998 with many friends from Columbus. Most of his working career was with GE, or had an agency selling electronics. Oley was a born salesman, served proudly in the US Marine Corp Reserves, enjoyed traveling and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and even volunteered as a portal guard at the stadium for many years. Oley also was an enthusiastic member of the Tri Village Sertoma Club and made many friends there.

While retired in Florida, Oley and family were members of St. John Divine Church, and he was active in the Men’s and Ohio Clubs. His great joys in the recent years were helping to raise his grandson, John, and being an enthusiastic season ticket holder of the Tampa Bay Rays