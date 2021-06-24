Obituaries for the week of June 24, 2021

Dr. Newton W. Fink

Published on: June 24, 2021

Dr. Newton W. Fink most recently of San Luis Obispo, Calif., and formerly of Sun City Center, Fla.; Manteno, Ill.; Table Grove, Ill.; and Ft. Lupton, Colo., was born in Evanston, Ill., on Sept. 21, 1936, and born into heaven on June 5, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, located at 1367 Illinois Route 140, Greenville, Ill., with burial in the Greenville Montrose Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Newton is survived by his wife Suzanne. They were Greenville College sweethearts and married in 1960. Surviving are three children, Bryan of Stuttgart, Ark., and wife Lucretia; Jeffrey Fink of Boerne, Texas, and wife Jeanette; Michelle Wright of San Luis Obispo, Calif., and husband Eric; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Bryan Jr., Lauren, Theodore, Evan, Alex, Landon, Quinn, Jenson and Jocelyn; and three great-grandchildren, Elowyn, Sage and Finley.

Surviving siblings include brothers, Dennis, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; George, of Grand Junction, Colo.; and Tim of Denver, Colo. He is preceded in death by his parents. Walker and Alice Fink; his twin sister, Nancy Lower; and sister, Mary Alice.

Newton received a B.A. from Greenville College, Greenville, Ill.; an M.A. from Indiana University; and an Ed.D. from the University of Ill. He was a teacher, principal and superintendent of schools, serving schools districts in Illinois and Colorado for over 40 years.

After retiring in 2002 from the Manteno, Ill., public school system, where he served as superintendent of schools, he and his wife Suzanne retired to Sun City Center, Fla.

He received several awards, published articles and, as an adjunct professor, taught in the education departments of four different institutions of higher learning in Colorado, Illinois and Florida.

He grew up in the Free Methodist Church, joining the United Methodist Church following graduation from Greenville College. Newton was active in choirs, quartets, teaching in the church school programs and serving on various church committees and boards. He also served on the Board of Directors of American Education Corporation, Oklahoma City, Okla., a developer of educational software.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Newton Walker Fink II Endowed Scholarship Fund for Education at Greenville University, 315 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246. For online condolences visit www.donnellwiegand.com/.

Carolyn Joyce Marma

Carolyn Joyce Marma, a longtime Dutchess County, N.Y., resident and formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., and Long Island, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was 78.

Daughter of the late Harold and Leona (LaForte) Hartwell, Carolyn was born in Manhasset, N.Y., on March 8, 1943. On March 30, 1963, in New Hyde Park, N.Y., she married Albert J. Marma, who survives at home.

Carolyn had an incredible eye for design and aesthetics and for many years worked as a kitchen designer for several firms throughout the Hudson Valley. She was an avid gardener and a great cook as well.

In addition to her husband Albert, she is also survived by her sons, Kenneth Marma of Kingston, N.Y., Dennis Marma and his wife Carolyn of Poughquag, N.Y., Gary Marma of Eustis, Fla., and Daniel Marma and his wife Gina of Verbank, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Dylan Marma, Colin Marma, Quinn Marma, Emily Marma, Michelle Marma, Gary Marma Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Tyler Marma and Gillian Marma; and two great-granddaughters.

A private graveside service was held at St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, N.Y. For online tributes, you can visit Carolyn’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com/.

Larry Kramer

Larry Kramer was born in August 1940 in Altoona, Pa., beloved son of Esther and Bernard Kramer and brother to Joan Kirsten. He began his final journey on June 1.

Larry was a principal in Palm Beach County for 32 years. He was a Master Mason, founder of Big Brothers and coach of Grey-Y football.

He and his beloved wife of 58 years, Judi, loved to travel. They spent the first five years of their 26 year retirement traveling the US in their RV. They traveled the world to places including Russia, China and most European countries. They spent 18 years summering in their home on the Chesapeake Bay. They moved to Sun City in 2012.

Larry is survived by his wife Judi, his son Michael and wife Cynthia, and daughter Melissa as well as grandchildren, Janice, Isaiah and Olivia.

Larry’s ashes will be scattered in the place he loved most: North Carolina.