HCSO Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry gets community service aide in SCC

Published on: June 24, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Command in Ruskin has named Sarah Hauman as the new community service aide for its Sun City Center substation. She replaces Michelle Mortimer, who was recently promoted to the position of manager of online reporting in the Criminal Investigations Division Economic Crimes Section.

Hauman, 25, is a Valrico native who graduated Newsome High School in 2014. She previously worked for 18 months as a booking clerk at the Orient Road Jail in Tampa.

“My original plan was to become a deputy, so going to Booking was a starter step,” she said. “I decided I wanted to be more of a support person, working out in the community, and when I saw this (CSA) position was open, I thought it would be perfect.”

So she applied, was selected and began her new job June 10. She’s been training with Debbie Vijil, who worked as the Sun City Center community service aide several years ago before transferring to the District 5 substation to be closer to home.

Hauman will primarily be taking fraud and identity theft reports from victimized area residents and taking calls for Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry at the Sun City Center substation.

“She’ll also be helping me man tables at various community events, like the Sun City Center Men’s Club Health Fair and South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce Business Expo,” Merry said. “Eventually, she [will] probably be speaking at educational seminars, as well, promoting the sheriff’s office and informing the public about what’s happening in the community.”

Hauman said she’s looking forward to working with residents of Sun City Center and nearby communities.

“I’ll be able to help them when they don’t know where to turn,” she said. “They can call me for anything, and I can point them in the right direction.”

With everything that’s going on in the community, Merry understandably needs assistance to be able to get out and actually respond to calls and meet with people.

“I’m glad to have her on board to help me take care of our residents,” he said.

Hauman lives in Gibsonton with her husband, Michael, a former HCSO patrol deputy for seven years who will now be training new deputies for the HCSO Training Division. They have four dogs – Toby, 13; Rusty, 11; Winnie, 11; and Kobe, 2.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Sun City Center substation is at 948 Cherry Hills Drive in the SCC Community Association Atrium building. Its hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information or assistance, call 813-242-5515.

On weekends, residents should call the District 4 Command office at 813-247-0455.