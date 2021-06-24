Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com/.
We’re getting the band back together. That’s exactly how it feels. As more and more in person chamber events get scheduled, we’re not only doing what we’re meant to do but also doing what we’ve desperately missed. And that is being in the same space participating in shared activities. So, we’re off and running. Or in my case, jumping for joy. Jumping on only one leg, though, since I still have those two pesky broken toes.
We were only able to squeak out one of our two Business Expos in 2020. Our last Expo was in March, just before lock-down. Our next Expo in 2020 had to be held as a drive through. Now, for our 2021 Expo, we’re back in person on Friday, July 16, for our Bounce Back to Business Expo. We hope you will join us to meet our member businesses in person to see what goods and services they are offering our community.
Our monthly coffees, lunches and our Business After Hours are now being scheduled in person, as well. In fact, our first coffee will be held at DeStijl Art Gallery in Ruskin on Tuesday, July 13. Plus, we’ve got to catch up on a lot of ribbon cuttings. Cannot let those giant scissors go to waste. And some of the best news ever, our volunteers are coming back to help out at the chamber. No more empty desks.
Every Wednesday our Exchange Networking group continues to be held in the Chamber lobby. While you are reading this, I am hosting our Wednesday meeting complete with pizza. I need to thank all our members who have supported this chamber initiative throughout this pandemic, first on Zoom and now face to face.
And one last thanks to our new members who keep joining us every week. We thank you for your trust in the services we deliver. Our latest new member is from Las Cruces, New Mexico. We mean it when we say we cover South Hillsborough County and beyond. You are way beyond…and we can’t wait to work with you to make sure your business succeeds in our community. Here’s looking at you all – in person!