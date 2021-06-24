Boom by the Bay is back this year

Published on: June 24, 2021

Independence Day celebrations will be returning to Tampa this year with the return of Boom by the Bay!

The festivities will kick off on Sunday, July 4, with a July 4th boat parade and blessing of the fleet presented by Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk, starting at 5 p.m. The parade begins in the Convention Center basin, travels to the Heights, and ends at Sparkman Wharf.Following the boat parade, Boom by the Bay programming will begin at 7 p.m. with family-friendly activities spanning six waterfront locations, including two new locations added this year.

Each site will feature activities for all ages, food vendors, entertainment, and fireworks, which will be choreographed together and launched simultaneously at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.).

The locations this year include

– Armature Works,

– Tampa Convention Center,

– Sparkman Wharf,

– Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, presented by Tampa

Downtown Partnership

– Bayshore Boulevard, presented by Coca-Cola

Beverages Florida.

The event is free and open to the public. Event-goers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety and take advantage of sanitation stations at each location.

For Boom by the Bay updates, the public is encouraged to text BOOM to 888-777 to receive text message alerts directly to a cell phone.