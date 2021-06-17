Sun City Center couple celebrates 75 years of marriage June 25

Sun City Center couple celebrates 75 years of marriage June 25

Published on: June 17, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Paul and Tess Silverman met on V-J (Victory over Japan) Day, Aug. 15, 1945. She was at the library of the Young Men’s Hebrew Assoc. in Louisville, Ky., waiting for a trolley, when she met a handsome, young Army soldier who offered her a ride in his car. Back then and on that day, especially, she didn’t give his proposal a second thought.

While driving Tess to her destination, Paul asked her out on a date. They were to meet the following Saturday, but she stood him up, she said, when a dear uncle suddenly died, and afterward she returned to college at the University of Illinois in Champagne/Urbana. Paul went home as a civilian to Vineland, N. J., to work at his dad’s Army Navy store (later known as Silverman’s Men & Boys).

The couple’s stars just didn’t seem to be aligning.

But Paul wasn’t about to let Tess get away that easily. He borrowed his father’s convertible and went to visit her at college several times, announcing each visit with the car’s fancy horn. Her friends always knew whom he was there for. Ultimately, the pair got engaged, and then married on June 25, 1946. As newlyweds, they moved to Vineland and started their life together. Seven-and-a-half decades later, they’re still in love.

“Paul was always a hard worker,” Tess said of her husband. “When his father retired and moved to Florida, he took over the business and ran the store until 1967, when it was consumed by a devastating fire. Since there was nothing to salvage, he sold the property and went into business selling choir robes and caps and gowns.”

Many years later, Paul sold that business and began searching for somewhere to retire. They looked up and down Florida’s west coast before coming to visit some friends from Vineland who had settled in Sun City Center. They absolutely loved the community and decided to head south.

The Silvermans lived as snowbirds for a year in 1999, renting a house, and then deciding to buy their existing residence in 2000. It’s been their home ever since.

Throughout their marriage, Tess was a school social worker by day and then worked afternoons at a travel agency she owned with two other women for 20 years.

As you might expect, traveling became a huge part of the couple’s life together. They traveled the country in a trailer, and also the world, visiting countries all over Europe, South Africa, South America, Central America, Asia and the Middle East. Paul, who was an advanced, Black Diamond skier, took groups to his favorite spots in Colorado, Utah, Italy and Switzerland, to traverse the most challenging slopes. Tess especially enjoyed visiting Israel and China.

“We managed to go all over,” she said.

Tess and Paul’s family includes two daughters and a son, three grandchildren and three great-grandkids, ages 10, 11 and 12.

At 95 and 97, respectively, their activities have been curtailed by the frailties of aging, but their lives were filled until recent years with all kinds of experiences. They were Florida Symphony Orchestra subscribers for 20 years, Manatee Viewing Center docents for 19, Sun City Center Security Patrol drivers, volunteers for the Tampa Visitors Bureau and dog walkers for Southeastern Guide Dogs. Tess was involved with Meals on Wheels, the Interfaith Social Action Council, Sarasota Ballet and played bridge and Mahjong. Paul was a longtime member of the Sun City Center Sawdust Engineers. And they are members of the Beth Israel Jewish Congregation.

Their secret to a happy marriage is simple.

“We take care of each other,” said Tess. “He has a wonderful disposition. He’s so considerate and has a great sense of humor. He’s a jokester.”

Thinking about it for a minute or two, Paul added his two cents.

“I would say we got along with what we had and didn’t knock our brains out trying to get what we didn’t need,” he said. “We never had much but always had everything we wanted. And we had great kids.”

Their daughter Terrie summed it up nicely, noting her parents never went into debt, took out a loan or had a mortgage.

“He eats only white meat, and she eats only dark meat,” she said. “That’s how it always worked out.”