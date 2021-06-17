Catholic Charities, BayCare Health to open La Esperanza free medical clinic

Published on: June 17, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s long been a dream, but soon people in need will have their own medical clinic to address their health needs at no-cost. Those who qualify will be migrant farm workers or anyone without insurance living at Florida Department of Health poverty guidelines.

“Many factors impact the health of our patients,” said Karen Pena, Catholic Charities administrator of La Esperanza (The Hope) medical clinic, opening next month in the former Design Shoppe building at 16640 U.S. 301 S, Wimauma. “Employment, low income, little access to public transportation, neighborhood quality, low educational levels and food insecurity all play a role in impacting their health outcomes.

She said one in three adults have income below $25,000 and one in four adults ages 26 to 34 have no health insurance.

“Compared to most of the state, Hispanics are overrepresented in Hillsborough County,” Pena continued. “We recognize the need to provide basic medical care to the underserved population in the Southeast Hillsborough County, made up primarily of migrant Hispanic farm working families. Catholic Charities, of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, established its free and charitable clinics in 2000, under the leadership of Bishop Robert Lynch, to provide hope to those in need. Our mission is to address the health care needs of low-income individuals who have no health care insurance.”

Colleen Walters, vice president of mission and ethics for BayCare, which is providing the medical staffing for La Esperanza, agrees. “Catholic Charities is a natural partner for BayCare because both organizations have a legacy of service to identified community needs, such as we experience in Wimauma where access to primary care is more challenging for those without the ability to pay,” she said.”

La Esperanza will provide primary care services, acute medical care for short-term illnesses, gynecologic services, chronic disease management for diabetes, arthritis and COPD. BayCare Pediatrics will offer school physicals and vaccinations plus COVID-19 vaccinations, when available. Lab work for adults will be done on site by a BayCare phlebotomist.

Catholic Charities has provided medical care for folks in need for the past 20 years, first through its mobile medical services bus and for the past five years out of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission.

La Esperanza will be staffed by volunteer doctors, translators, office workers, registrars and the like. The services of a nurse practitioner and nurse are paid for by BayCare Health Systems, as is a resource assistant who will help patients with referrals, coordinating diagnostic testing and communicating with other health care providers.

The clinic needs additional volunteers, especially folks who are bilingual. Additional primary care physicians and specialists and nurses will enable the clinic to expand its hours of operation, which initially will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month for chronic disease management of patients with hypertension and diabetes. All patients will be seen by appointment.

Tax-deductible donations made payable to Catholic Charities and mailed to the Diocese of St. Petersburg, P.O. Box 40430, St. Petersburg, FL 33743, are greatly appreciated. Please note your check is to support La Esperanza.

Donations may also be made online at www.dosp.org/donate/.

For a medical appointment at La Esperanza or more information, call 813-633-2576.