Obituaries for the week of June 10, 2021

Claire Ann Ancel

Published on: June 10, 2021

Claire Ann Ancel peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2021. She was born in Bay City, Mich., on August 19, 1942, to the late William and Clara (Grembowski) Stender. Claire graduated from Handy High School and continued her education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She married the love of her life, Roy Ancel, on August 11, 1962, in Bay City.

Claire loved traveling, painting, sewing, crafts, baking and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed being a nurse and was well loved by all her patients. She made numerous friends throughout her travels and loved to keep in touch with them all. Claire researched her family genealogy and was proud to create the Stender Family Tree that was displayed at the yearly reunion. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center, Fla.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Roy; their three children, Rick (Rose) Ancel of Porter, Texas, Sue (Damon) Schingeck of Kennesaw, Ga., and Dee (Bill) Reeves of Jonesborough, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Tolley, Ryan (Maria) Schingeck, Savanna (Vince) Van Horn and Tanner Reeves; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia and Ryder; her brother, William Stender Jr., of Midland, Mich.; brother-in-law, Dave Schram, of Bay City, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. Claire was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ron Davis; sister, Marilyn Schram; and sisters-in-law, Lucille Stender and Bonnie Stender.

Per Claire’s request, cremation has taken place, and she will be interred at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please send to Alzheimer’s research. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Southern Comfort Family Services in Ruskin, Fla., and the Sun City Center Hospice House.

Roger Oddson

Roger Oddson, 91, passed on May 28, 2021, in Sun City Center, Fla. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a child of the great depression, he was the youngest of three children. At the age of 8, Roger’s mother taught him to play golf, which would become his greatest passion. If asked, he would say, “It was the only game worth playing.”

He answered the hero’s call in 1947 and joined the Army Air Force in order to see the world. After basic training in Texas, his first tour was a newly established Air Force base in Florida. At MacDill AFB, Roger worked under the 55th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing before his unit was moved to Topeka, Kansas, and later to Nagoya, Japan. Six months later, the Korean War began. After the war he transferred to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, before requesting an overseas reassignment to Rhein Main Air Base in Germany. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1973 and returned stateside in 1978. While in service to our country, he had the opportunity to play golf all over the world.

After living in Colorado, California and Arizona, he returned to Tampa, Florida, in 2012. He was a successful businessman and realtor while continuing to enjoy his passion for his family and golf.

Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Oddson; his son, Clayton Oddson, from Arkansas; his daughter, Nicky (Brian) Watkins, from Georgia; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at his request.

Roland P. Herreweyers

Roland P. Herreweyers, 86, of Sun City Center, died peacefully on May 22, 2021, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

Annie Buzbee

Annie Jewel Turner Buzbee, 81, of Ruskin, passed away on May 31, 2021, at hospice in Sun City Center. Born in Baker, Fla., on Oct. 5, 1939, she graduated in the last class of Wimauma High School in 1957. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to everyone. She worked in the daycare at First Baptist Church School, now Ruskin Christian School, for 13 years; She was a lifelong member at First Baptist Church of Ruskin, sang in the church choir and rocked and loved on babies in the nursery for more than 30 years at First Baptist. She was a seamstress, making clothes for her children, uniforms for the school and costumes for the church and school for their productions.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence (Bobby); her grandson Devon; three brothers, J.B., Dalton and Carthell; and her son-in-law, Bill Wilson. She is survived by children, Larry Riley (Marie), Celeste Buzbee, Lawrence “Bubba” Buzbee (Tracey), Cathy Wilson and Annette Bush (Earl); grandchildren, Bill Jr. (Tina), Aaron, Danny, Jarrod, Lauren (Andrew) and Tristan; step-grandchildren, Patricia and Chris; 13 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joyce McFarland and Eva Boyce; and family and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, June 11, with visitation at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m. at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family requests donations go to your favorite church or charity.

Tracy Bohannan

Tracy “Fireball” Lee Bohannan, 36, was born on February 5, 1985, and passed away at home on May 30, 2021, due to acute renal failure.

He is predeceased by his father, Douglas Bohannan; sister, Jessica Wortman; and grandparents, Don and Ella Bohannan.

He is survived by his mother, Regina Eades; stepfather, Michael Eades Jr.; stepmother, Mary Bohannan; two brothers, Douglas Burger and Kyle Bohannan; sister, Kristina Coble; sister-in-law, Terra Burger; grandparents, Mike and Sue Eades; uncle, Ron Bohannan; and five nieces and two nephews.

Felicia Nixon

Felicia “Fel” Nixon, passed away peacefully at Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center on May 29, 2021, in Sun City Center, Fla., at the age of 94.

Felicia is survived by her daughter, Carol Hackney (John) of Florida; son, Tom Nixon (Christine); step-granddaughter, Autumn Neff; and step-great-grandchildren, Tristan Neff and Skyler Leponto, all of New York; sisters, Jean McGarvey, Irene Burns; sister-in-law, Josie Janiec; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Walter “Tom” Nixon; her parents, Katherine and Teofil Janiec; brothers, Fred and Frank Janiec; and sister Harriet.

Felicia was born in 1926 in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Katherine and Teofil Janiec. After high school she supported our troops by working at the Naval Base in Bayonne, where she met her husband of 70 years, Walter. Felicia, an accomplished seamstress, spent the remainder of her busy extroverted life as a mother to her children and working as a secretary at various companies in New Jersey. Upon retirement she and Tom moved to Sun City Center, Fla., where she was an office volunteer at Prince of Peace Catholic Church for 10 years. She was an active member of the community, enthusiastically sharing her effervescent personality with the Polish Club, Women’s Club, Red Hats and various bowling and lawn bowling teams. No matter where she lived, “city girl” Felicia never met a person she didn’t consider a friend. Her passion for theatre, music, opera and any card game she encountered, whether canasta, pinochle or displaying her expertise at poker, endeared her to many friends.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service Thursday, June 17, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, Fla. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sun Towers Retirement Community immediately following the service. Cremation by Zipperer’s Funeral Home and Interment will be at St. Catharine’s Cemetery, Sea Girt, New Jersey.

Flowers may be sent to the church, or a memorial gift can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.