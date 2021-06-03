South Shore Montessori School expands to include grades four and five, builds new elementary school

Published on: June 3, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Educator Rohini Rustogi founded the SouthShore Montessori School in Apollo Beach in 2011. She had previously opened two other Montessori schools: the first in Brandon in 2001 and the second in Riverview in 2005.

Recognizing the need for yet another in the rapidly growing South Shore area, she opened one in the then new community of Waterset for students in pre-school, VPK and kindergarten. It featured Maria Montessori’s teaching methods of self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play to educate small children, ages 2 to 6.

Demand in the area continued to grow, and eight years later, Rustogi added an elementary education wing to the school for kids in grades one-three. It was staffed by certified Montessori teachers and a reading specialist and featured the same method of teaching, plus art, Spanish and physical education.

Now she has an elementary campus building under construction, which will open for the new academic year in August for grades K-five. “Our demand was so high, we needed to add a second building,” Rustogi said. “And we are already fully enrolled.”

Open enrollment took place Jan. 15, and there was a line of eager parents wrapped around the building.

Rustogi said the preschool will be referred to as the Mavis Samuel Campus, named after her mother, a retired kindergarten teacher. Jackie Dickerson is its executive director.

The new elementary school building has been named the Edward James Samuel Elementary Campus after Rustogi’s father, a retired fifth-grade teacher.

Both are fully accredited, tuition-based, private schools.

Chris Hammad has been named executive director of the Edward James Samuel Elementary Campus, a contemporary Montessori school, which combines Montessori and traditional methods. Every child will be taught structure, technology, mathematics and science; composition, reading, cursive writing and geography; and art, physical education and music. Rustogi said she’d actually like to start a band. Like the preschool, there will be a garden outdoors, where students will be educated about the flowers and fauna around them. This one’s focus will be on Florida’s native plants that attract butterflies.

Teaching is a calling for Rustogi, who has worked in the Montessori system since 1994. She started out as a teacher’s aide and then became a teacher at the South Tampa Montessori School. She also taught at the Montessori Country Day School for four years, the Hyde Park Montessori School for two, and then two more at the Chrysalis Montessori School in Plant City before deciding to start her own schools.

“I have always been drawn to a teaching approach that is experiential and hands-on,” Rustogi said. “The Montessori method embodies this. The children love coming to school and truly love to learn.

“Moreover, they are encouraged to realize their true potential, while being allowed to advance at their own individual pace,” she said.

The SouthShore Montessori School’s Mavis Samuel Campus is at 7006 Sail View Lane, Apollo Beach. Its Edward James Samuel Elementary Campus is nearby at 7060 Sail View Lane. Teachers and teachers’ aides are invited to apply.

For more information, visit www.wearemontessori.com or call 813-677-5000.