South Bay Hospital ICU nurse followed her mom into same profession, same employer

Published on: June 3, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Valerie Primeau shares her mother’s, Ruthann McIntyre’s, deep love of caring for others.

As a child in the mid ‘80s, she remembers going to South Bay Hospital [then known as Sun City Hospital] for visits with McIntyre, a registered nurse in its progressive care unit, and to the company’s annual picnics. Some of the doctors who worked there at the time and are still with the hospital today know her from back then, Primeau said.

What we know today as South Bay Hospital opened as Sun City Regional Medical Center as a branch of Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. Its first patient was admitted Dec. 3, 1982. Shortly after it opened, McIntyre was hired to work as a nurse in its 3 East Medical Unit, but she quickly transferred to the PCU. By the time she retired from her nursing career in 2014, she was the director of South Bay Hospital’s progressive care and intensive care units.

McIntyre saw many changes at the facility over the years.

“We went through a couple of different owners, management and [stated] purposes before HCA (Healthcare) purchased us,” she said.

For example, in 1989, HCA Sun City Hospital began an 11,000-square-foot expansion and became South Bay Hospital, to better represent the hospital’s regional influence.

Throughout it all, McIntyre loved nursing.

“It was a wonderful profession, a very rewarding career,” the 69-year-old Bradenton resident said. “There were hard days when the job was rough. But even on the hardest days, the work was gratifying. I loved the smallness of the hospital; the staff, patients and volunteers were like family.

“I was tickled when Valerie decided to follow in my footsteps,” she continued. “I always teased her and my staff [that] I was training my replacement.”

Primeau, 45, started out as an EKG technician at South Bay Hospital for a couple of years and then trained as an operating room scrub technician at Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota. She became a stay-at-home mom after her son was born in 2000 and returned to South Bay in 2007. She graduated from the State College of Florida in Manatee County with her degree in nursing in 2012, having worked as a unit coordinator while she took classes.

The Myakka resident loves nursing just as much as her mom.

“My mother was my mentor,” she said. “I remember seeing her up on a hospital gurney one time doing compressions to save a patient’s life. I was absolutely in awe, and I decided I wanted to do that, too.

“In ICU [intensive care unit, where she works], I care for the most critical patients in the hospital,” Primeau continued. “It’s very emotional at times but also very rewarding.”

And she’s also attached to the hospital, the people who work there and her patients.

“South Bay has always been my family, my second home,” she said. “I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”