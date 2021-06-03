School board mulls mask mandate, relief for new school year

School board mulls mask mandate, relief for new school year

Published on: June 3, 2021

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County School Board members heard mask comments at their May 18 board meeting. A district survey’s finding that opinions are nearly split on this issue prompted board members to call for a special workshop on the matter before establishing a COVID-19 policy for the new school year.

According to reported results, parents are clearly divided on whether or not they plan to put masks on their children in the upcoming school year. Of the nearly 32,000 survey respondents, 53 percent said they do not want children, staff and visitors to be required to wear masks.

The survey came at the request of school board members Melissa Snively and Jessica Vaughn, both expressing concern over a mask policy’s affect on student enrollment, especially as the district contends with a serious financial issue under the harsh gaze of state education officials.

A financial recovery plan to stave off state financial receivership was forwarded to state education commissioner Richard Corcoran in May. One issue underlying the budget concerns is the number of students who have left public schools for charter schools, which operate under charter with the public school system. Per-student funding follows students to the charter schools they attend.

Snively has said she is concerned even more parents would opt to move their children from public to charter or private schools or decide to homeschool if the mask mandate were to remain in place for the new school year.

Vaughn has expressed concerns that without a mask requirement, parents might keep their children out of school to avoid falling ill from the coronavirus.

According to reported survey results, 63 percent of the respondents said that even if face coverings are optional, they were highly likely to send their children to in-person classes.

At their May 18 meeting, school board members agreed to hold a workshop to discuss the mask policy for the upcoming school year. Workshop meetings allow for a more detailed discussion and review of pressing matters and background materials before a formal vote is taken at regularly scheduled board meetings.

Meanwhile, opinions were strong at the May 18 board meeting among speakers who stepped up to the podium to discuss their views during the period for public comment. Speakers included students who offered their views as well.

“I think we owe it to our children to humbly begin having the conversation of the long-term implications of mask wearing and how it might inhibit social and mental wellness,” one speaker said.

“We cannot continue to mandate masks based on supposition, faulty claims of science and guarantees of 100 percent safety that simply does not exist,” said another speaker. “Please understand as a friend once told me, ‘I am not anti-mask. I am anti-mandate.”

A physician who said she specialized in immunology expressed concern that until “all students have the opportunity to be vaccinated” the continuation of a mask policy should seriously be considered. A vaccine for children, she added, is not expected until the fall or early 2022.

She noted an informal survey “of a subset of Tampa physicians last week, in which “every single physician who responded felt that masks should be mandatory for the elementary and perhaps middle school age group until all students have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

As for mental health issues expressed by students who, at the podium, asked to be mask-free, the physician countered with concerns that e-Learning students “who have sacrificed so much for their community by staying home this year” might have “a tough time being back in a cafeteria of 500 students in the fall.”

In her remarks, Emma, a first-grade student, said her mask is distracting and that they are “itchy” and “uncomfortable,” and they “make it hard to understand my teacher and I can’t focus well.” Moreover, Emma added, “none of my friends have had COVID because kids don’t really get or spread COVID.”

According to the school district’s online COVID-19 dashboard, the number of COVID-19 cases reported as of 7 a.m. May 28 numbered 8,380, including 5,968 cases for students, or 71.2 percent.

The district’s 28 traditional high schools accounted for 38.8 percent of the overall student total. Of those, 2,313 cases, or 46.3 percent, were reported in eight high schools: Steinbrenner (162), Newsome (160), Plant (160), Durant (153), Alonso (128), Plant City (105), Armwood (102) and Sumner, in the Balm/Riverview area (100). Rounding out the high schools in the South County area are Riverview (86), Lennard (73), Spoto (65) and East Bay (63).

In addition to student cases, employee cases numbered 2,412, or 28.8 percent of the overall school system total. Included in the count were 267 cases reported at the district-office level, which represented 11.1 percent of the employee total.

To view the dashboard and school board meeting and to review the transcript, visit www.sdhc.k12fl.us and search accordingly.