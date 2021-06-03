Obituaries for the week of June 3, 2021

William Murray Hodgkinson

Published on: June 3, 2021

Murray Hodgkinson, born December 20, 1936, in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, of Sun City Center (Kings Point Center community), Fla., and former long-time resident of Southampton, Guelph, London and Aurora, Ontario, as well as Beaver, Pa., has passed away in his 85th year on May 29, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Maude; brother John; wives, Patricia and Joyce; and stepson, Paul (Donna). Murray is survived by his sister Jane; brothers, Peter (Shirley) and George (Helgard); wife, Claire Manley; daughter Victoria; sons, Mark (Anne) and Wesley; stepdaughters, Corrine (Jim) and Lynne; stepson Michael; and 12 nieces and nephews. Poppa is immensely proud of his 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. There are many extended family members and friends across the continent who will also miss him.

Murray has always been willing to share his friendship, kindness, wisdom and a beer with those around him. Besides his family, one personal achievement he was most proud of was being the first non-American president of the National Association of the Remodelling Industry (N.A.R.I) in 1996/97. Special thanks go to great friends Dan, Irene and Jerry for your support of Murray and his family in his final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Also, please do as Murray has done, wear and share a poppy, ensure you thank and honour our military veterans. A Celebration of Life in Sun City Center, Fla., is to be held at the South Club on Friday, June 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Please visit Murray’s online memorial at www.zipperersfuneralhome.com/.

David W. Ledford

Oct. 5, 1966 – May 23, 2021

David “Davie” Warren Ledford, of Apollo Beach, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Gertrude “Trudy” Ledford.

He is survived by his father, Donald W. Ledford; brother, Donald W. “Donnie” Ledford and Sandy; sister, Jan Davis; sister, Vicki Howard and Bill “Woody”; and brother, Gregory Ledford and Dawn. He is also survived by his son Austin, whom he loved dearly, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and his dear nieces and nephews, who will keep his gentle and goofy spirit alive.

Paula R. Frye, RN

Miss Paula R. Frye, RN, of Sun City Center, Fla., went to explore heaven on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She always enjoyed discovering new places.

Born in Kenosha, Wis., March 3, 1952, she lived there until moving to Florida in 2014. She attended St. Mark’s School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970. She dedicated her working career to serving the developmentally disabled at Southern Wisconsin Center. While employed there,she completed her RN degree at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. She retired from Southern Wisconsin Center in 2012 after 37 years of service.

She loved to travel with friends and family to many foreign countries and exotic places. She would try extra adventures like tubing through a cave in the Mayan Riviera or parasailing in the Caribbean. Her passion was genealogy, tracing her family’s roots back several generations. Some of her travels included visiting ancestral homes in Ireland, Germany and France.

She is survived by her brother, Deacon Patrick Frye, of Sun City Center, Fla., and her sister, Margaret Nancy Putrynski, of Kenosha. She is also survived by 15 beloved nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claire W. Frye and Marie V. (Tunney) Frye; her brothers, Thomas Frye and Frank Frye; a niece Gayle; and a nephew John.