Calendars are back in fashion

Published on: June 3, 2021

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

I’m sure a lot of you remember Seinfeld – that popular 90’s sitcom. The premise of the show was that it was a show about nothing. That’s going to be the premise of this column, too. I just have one quick announcement with no other pertinent details. So, I’ll give you something backed up by nothing. I hope I make Jerry Seinfeld proud.

I want you to take out your 2021 calendar. You remember what that is, right? It was the one item in 2020 that everyone threw out. Everything we planned was cancelled so why bother. But I think calendars might be back in fashion these days, although I am not willing to commit yet. I refuse to actually spend money on a calendar. I just printed mine off the internet. So, pull out your calendar, and turn to Friday, July 16. Then write “Save the Date.” Why? The chamber’s business expo is back, baby! Yep and Yeah!

But that’s all I know. Do I know where it will be? No. Do I have a theme? No. Will there be any special guests? Don’t know. Do we have a time? We do know that – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – just like the old days. Do I know who the vendors will be? No. As you can see, I don’t quite have all my ducks in a row. In fact, I haven’t seen my ducks in quite some time. They may have flown the coop.

But we’re back in business, and I couldn’t be happier. So join me on Friday, July 16th, – somewhere. I promise you’ll be the first to know when I fill in those blanks. Well, my ducks will probably be the first to know, but then you. Talk about a light at the end of the tunnel!