Obituaries for the week of May 27, 2021

Thomas E. Gagnon

Published on: May 27, 2021

Thomas E. Gagnon of Sun City Center, Fla., died, after a brief illness, on Friday, May 14, 2021. Born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Springfield, Mass., to Henry C. and Yvette D. Gagnon, he lived for many years in East Longmeadow, Mass. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in 1967 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the USAF. Following assignments at Keesler AFB (Biloxi, Miss.,) and Offutt AFB (Bellevue, Neb), he joined RCA Corp. Industry Systems where he developed software for the first supermarket laser-scanning system installed and operated in a U.S. supermarket. Mr. Gagnon then embarked on a 31-year career with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, where he held a wide range of positions in bank operations while also providing technical assistance to the Central Banks of Poland and of The Russian Republic as they endeavored to establish traditional banking and payments systems, following the Soviet Union’s breakup. He retired from the Federal Reserve Bank as a senior vice president, responsible for the bank’s Information Technology Group.

Married for 55+ years to Janet (Leblanc) Gagnon, he is also survived by three sons, Eric (Melissa) of Cape Neddick, Maine; Robert (Eugina) of Lowell, Mass.; and Thomas (Sheila) of Derry, N.H.; and four grandchildren: Justin, Nathan, Anna and Jake.

In retirement, Mr. Gagnon was active in the Florida Chapter of the 8th Air Force Historical Society where he served as vice president and then president and edited the chapter’s quarterly newsletter. Concurrently, he was active in the 385th Bomb Group Association, serving on the association’s board as vice president and president. In this capacity, he edited and coordinated production of the book, The 385th Bomb Group, 8th Army Air Force World War II History and Data.

Beginning in 1996 and continuing to his death, Mr. Gagnon sponsored several children in the Philippines through the Unbound organization (formerly Christian Foundation for Children and Aging – CFCA). Donations in Mr. Gagnon’s memory may be made to Unbound, One Elmwood Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103.

Elizabeth Marie Fischer

Elizabeth “Beth” Marie Fischer was born on Nov. 9, 1949, in Austin, Texas. The second of three children, Beth — along with elder sister Martha and younger brother Carl — grew up in New Braunfels, eventually graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1968.

After high school, Beth attended Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, graduating in four years with a degree from the College of Health Sciences – School of Occupational Therapy.

After graduation, she moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., to pursue a post-graduate degree. However, her penchant for service lead her instead to take a position at St. Joseph’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she ran the rehabilitation program for three years.

Not long after, Beth met her life partner, Diana Vento, in 1982 in Pittsburgh. In 1983, the couple headed for a sunnier future, which they found in Florida, where Beth would live for the rest of her life, spending time in Ruskin, Apollo Beach, and, finally, Palmetto.

That same year Beth started working at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla., as an occupational therapist. There, she found her passion and life-calling as she healed the hearts and bodies of community-members for more than three decades.

As part of her position at South Bay, she also acted as a clinical instructor to students from Manatee Community College. She had the distinct privilege to guide students through coursework related to occupational therapy, a role she fulfilled for many years.

Beth loved Star Trek and Disney. Her soul food meal was Tex-Mex. She spoiled her pets and her nephews every chance she got. The only thing bigger than her heart was her smile. Her sing-song laugh could warm a whole room. She will be sorely missed.

Beth was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Fischer; her father, Elmo Fischer; and her sister, Martha Rodriguez. She is survived by her spouse, Diana Vento; her brother, Carl Fischer; her nephews: Justin, Jamie and Jake; her niece Christi; and her great-nephew Jonas.

Jacqualine H. Benter

Jackie was born November 19, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., to James and Elinor Hodus. She died May 11, 2021, at Tampa General Hospital of complications following a cerebral hemorrhage. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Harry W. Benter, of Sun City Center, Fla.; daughter, Rebecca Nielsen of Sublette, Ill.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step-children; and seven step grandchildren.

Jackie grew up in Chicago; Nacoosa, Wisconsin; and Port St. Joe, Fla. Her first husband, Army Captain Moulton Freeman, died in Vietnam May, 1969. She later married Joseph Sobel, who passed away in November 1997.

She moved to Apollo Beach, Fla., in November 1974, where she resided with husbands Joe and then Harry until 2009. She worked a variety of jobs as a Real Estate agent and mortgage broker with stints as an executive secretary. She was an active member of St. John The Divine Episcopal Church, Sun City Center, until her sudden passing.

Jackie was fun to be with and the life of most parties. Her presence brought light everywhere. Her spiritual life was infectious, and she worked very hard to bring people to God.

Her funeral service will be held at St. John The Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center on June 12 at 11 a.m.

Larry H. Mobley

Larry H. Mobley went to be with his Lord, peacefully at home, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Ruskin, Fla.

The son of James (Jimmy) and Virginia Mobley. Larry was a lifelong resident of Ruskin, Fla.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years., Linda (Susie) Mobley; his sons: Larry Mobley Jr., Jamie Mobley and Joshua Hughes; sister, Judy Meredith; two grandchildren, Lindsey and Joel Hughes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Southbay Church in Riverview, Fla.

Maxine Thompson

Mrs. Maxine Thompson, 81, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Sun City Center United Methodist Church, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City, FL 33573.

Born in Aberdeen, Wash., she was the daughter of the late Albert Dudley Slimp and the late Mildred Brownrigg Cannon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Thompson’s name to Remnant Church, 3556 Centre Circle, 101/B, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Jack O. Bramlett Sr.

There are not many men you can meet once or twice and feel you have been friends forever. Jack Bramlett left his footprint on many people and touched their lives in numerous ways. He was a man of wisdom, wittiness and compassion.

Jack was 76 when God wrapped his arms around him on April 24, 2021, and called him home. Born in Wabash, Indiana, he moved to Florida in 1974 and established himself as an innovative force in the tropical fish industry. His favorite pastimes included hunting, tarpon fishing and sporting clays. He also enjoyed traveling and being involved in his community and church.

Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Bramlett, and he is survived by his wife of 21 years, Michele; his children: Jack Jr., Kelly (Bill) Newton and Amy Rachel; and his grandchildren: Ian (Alyssa) Kuhn, Lacey (Heather) Soldinger, Jack III aka Jake, William and Emily; his sister, Patricia Bramlett; niece, Joy (Kurt) Galatro; along with numerous extended family, friends and acquaintances, all who will miss him greatly.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life, followed by a lunch reception at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1250 E College Avenue, Ruskin, Fla.