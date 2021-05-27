CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS To mask or not to mask

Published on: May 27, 2021

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

So to mask or not to mask. That is the question. Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced without advanced notice that if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a face mask outdoors or indoors. While the announcement was an exciting next step, it was also confusing and kinda out of the blue. And I think we’re all still trying to figure out just exactly what we should be doing individually. And business owners are struggling with what to do for their staff and customers.

While you’re working on what’s best for you and your business, I can tell you what we’re doing at the chamber office. We have been open during the entire pandemic while following CDC guidelines. However, if you have visited us, you’ll notice we keep the front door locked. That actually had little to do with the pandemic. Since we did lose some of our wonderful volunteers during the pandemic for a variety of reasons, we don’t have the front line to man the front door. Sherill and I cannot see the front door from our offices. So, if we leave the door open, we don’t know you have arrived until you’ve wandered into our offices and scared the heck out of us. So just knock and we’ll let you in – without scaring a soul!

For the time being, we’re going to ask you to mask up in the chamber. It’s not forever; it’s just for now. Most of you are just popping in for a short visit so it should still be ok for those few minutes. For our chamber members who meet with us on Wednesdays, we’ll continue with masks on to enter…masks off to eat your lunch and network while seated.

So, whether you decide mask on or off or optional, changing or removing your mask policies is a big deal. But it’s also a good sign. Hopefully, it means things are starting to get back to some type of normal, and we can look ahead with hope. You just need to figure out the best approach for you, your business and customers so you can continue onward and upward with confidence. And as I keep telling our members: Stay Safe!