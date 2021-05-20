South Hillsborough Chamber announces annual award winners

South Hillsborough Chamber announces annual award winners

Published on: May 20, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce usually hosts an annual membership and awards gala every January, but the pandemic made that impossible this year. Instead, it chose to wait for the right venue at the right time and opted to host a luncheon at Firehouse Cultural Center May 7.

The celebration, attended by a limited group of 45 chamber members, was a bit different in other ways.

“At most annual chamber awards events, we recognize the Business of the Year,” said Lynne Conlan, executive director. “For 2020, that would be insane. The fact that you are all still here, reimagining how you operate your businesses and pivoting every single day, you all deserve the Business of the Year award. I am in awe of your resiliency, and I want you to give yourselves a big round of applause.”

Other award winners included

• Sun City Center resident Eloise Schwarz, of the SCC Hearing Loss Association of America – Community Champion;

• Glenna Tanner, of Glenna on the Go – Chamber Engagement;

• Desi Ferreira, of The Observer News – Ambassador of the Year;

• Hal Jeffrey, Imagineering Creative Consulting – Unsung Hero;

• Connie Lesko, of the Retired Officers Corp. at Freedom Plaza, Chair Award.

Conlan said both she and current Board Chairman Chris Brown selected Lesko for good reason.

“Connie came in, provided leadership and completely reenergized our ambassador team, which was kind of on life support,” she said. “She’s someone you just don’t say ‘no’ to or want to ever disappoint.”

“I’m honored to be recognized by my peers,” Lesko said, noting how she truly enjoys making connections between people. “Personally and professionally, relationships are the basis of our lives. I’m passionate about sharing this with others, and the chamber’s Ambassador Program gives us a platform to help people grow their businesses and enrich their lives.”

Ferreira, who’s been battling COVID-19 for the past few months and is now recovering, understandably could not be at the event to accept her award. When her colleague Melissa Roberts appeared on stage holding a larger-than-life photo of Ferreira’s face, the crowd cheered.

“First of all, I love the chamber, and I’m so grateful for the award,” she said in a phone interview after the luncheon. “I love the entire South Shore community; it’s like a big family. I made a commitment last year, when so many businesses were struggling, to commit more time and effort to help during the pandemic.

Ferreira said she’s overwhelmed with the support and outpouring of love she’s received during her nearly fatal struggle.

“There have been so many texts, cards, emails and prayers,” she continued. “I feel I’ve been given a second chance. My entire perspective on life has changed; “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Ex-board presidents and retirees, Debbie Bates, formerly of Allstate Insurance, and Jeanne Burkeson, formerly of Square-1 Inspection Service, were recognized for their service to the chamber during 2019 and 2020. Jane Keegan, former executive director of the Military Family Support Trust, was congratulated on her recent retirement.

On a lighter note, Melissa Hartman, of The Osprey Observer, and Larry Brooks, of A & A Mortgage Funding, won a contest for best dressed, in observance of the event’s theme, Margaritaville. And every guest went home with a cup and margarita mix to celebrate later.