Sign up now for two new Firehouse Cultural Center workshops

Published on: May 20, 2021

If you’ve ever wanted to learn the basics of arranging cut flowers in a vase, you’ll get your chance June 5, when the Firehouse Cultural Center hosts its second Flower Design Workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $45 per person, which includes supplies. And you’ll get to take your arrangement home.

Florida State Master Designer Laura Nation, co-owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton, is the instructor. Through sharing her more than 30 years of experience and expertise in the industry, she’ll teach you the fundamentals of making a beautiful bouquet. Nation will also answer all your flower-related questions.

“The first floral design class on floral design using oasis that we had in February was so popular, we had to schedule a second session that same day,” said Beth Stein, the cultural center’s programs manager. “And we still ended up with a waiting list of people wanting to attend. So we asked Laura to return and give these folks and others the opportunity to broaden their knowledge of the art of flower arranging.”

The 90-minute class will cover the following topics: the dos and don’ts of using a vase, the importance of starting with greening, choosing the right combination and quantity of flowers, color palette, considering height and proportion, shape-keeping it three-dimensional and finishing touches.

“I’m doing these classes to help the Firehouse Cultural Center get the community out to do something fun and exciting,” Nation said. “I’ve lived my entire life here. I’m happy to do it.”

Cathy Hubbard, of Parrish, took Nation’s first class and is “heartbroken” she won’t be in town for the second.

“Laura was so knowledgeable and fun, and the way everything was organized to make it so easy for participants was wonderful,” she said. “This was the first time I’ve done anything like that, and I can’t wait to do it again. I absolutely recommend the class to everyone.

If working with flowers isn’t your thing, the cultural center will also host its inaugural Zentangle class Monday, May 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

“Offering other forms of art is what our mission is all about,” said Stein. “So even if this is a one-time experience for you, the class is a perfect way to see if you like it.

“It’s an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns called tangles,” she added. “You create them using a combination of dots, lines, simple curves and orbs. Drawing with deliberate focus reduces stress through mindfulness.”

The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. All supplies are included.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.

To RSVP for either class or to get more information, visit www.firehouseculteralcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.