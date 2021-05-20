Obituaries for the week of May 20, 2021

Steven T. Fagen Jr.

Published on: May 20, 2021

Steven Thomas Fagen Jr., born March 9, 1985, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla. He was born and raised in Tampa, Fla., and had resided in Ruskin, Fla., since June 21, 2004.

Steven was a happy-go-lucky guy, always helping someone in need. He had a big heart and was always smiling. He was an avid fisherman alongside his father, Steven Thomas Fagen Sr., who left us on April 9, 2017. Steven never got over the loss of his father and best friend. The two of them fished side by side to serve the freshest smoked mullet from our beloved Mullet Shack. He attended school in Tampa, Fla., and graduated from The Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke, Fla. in 2002.

He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Angela Clark, and his mother, Bridget Fagen. Preceded in death by his father, Steven Thomas Fagen Sr. as well as his grandparents: Rose Wolfe and Ronald Wolfe, James T. Fagen (JoAnn Fagen). He is survived by his aunts and uncles: Rose Spiers (Martin Spiers), Catherine Lopez (Ruben Lopez), Wayne Fagen (Tammy Fagen), Douglas Fagen; cousin, Heather Barr (Ryan Barr); niece, Daisy Rose Barr; nephews: Noah Barr, Jared Lopez (Summer Lopez), Wyatt Alexander Lopez (Jerricha Lopez); niece Quinn; Ruben Lopez Jr. (Zebo Lopez); and many more family members.

Jett Yoho

Jett Yoho went to be with his Lord on April 10, 2021.

He was born July 9, 1996, graduated from Clearwater Insurance School, receiving his certification and attaining full licensure for all lines of insurance.

Jett was a loving son, father, brother and friend, who brought joy to those who knew him. He loved fishing, playing basketball, going to the beach, playing cello and chess. But most of all he loved his two children, Isabella Grace and Mason Dillard.

He was quite the industrious worker. After a brief stint in the insurance business, he held positions with a pool building company, a roofer, and a tennis court resurfacing business. He was lauded by all for his tireless work ethic.

He loved the Lord, having grown up in Ruskin United Methodist Church, going to Warren G. Wills Summer Camp. He was baptized at the Lighthouse Faith Home on Jan. 15, 2021. The suffering is over, and his soul is at peace.

He is survived by his parents, John and Angela Yoho; Kegan Nelmapius, brother; and Kelley, Roman Gabriel and Ezekiel John Nelmapius; and his two children, Isabella Grace and Mason Dillard.

A celebration of Jett’s life will be held at Ruskin United Methodist Church on May 22 at 11 a.m.

Arlie F. Carrier Jr.

Mr. Carrier was born on Sept. 11, 1928, and passed April 26, 2021, at the home of Helen Chinn. He had a very fulfilling life, living most of his adult life in Lundington, Mich. Arlie owned and operated Carries Electric until he retired. He could talk to you for hours on how to repair large motors.

Spliting his home time between Michigan and Florida after retirement, he decided to make Sun City Center, Fla., his permanent home in 2016. He also had a home in Riverbreeze Estates, Ruskin, Fla., before moving to Sun City Center.

Many of you will remember Arlie from the Moose, VFW and The American Legion. He was a life long member of each. Arlie served in the Navy.

Arlie is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Carrier. He is survived by one son, Arlie Carrier III; two grandchildren ;and five great-grandchildren, all from Michigan; two half brothers, Ken Carrier and Gary Carrier.

Arlie will be sadly missed by George Kyle, whom he dearly loved like a son, and last but not least, the love of his life, Helen Chinn. Helen has been a much cherished sweetheart for 14 years. Arlie and Helen met at the Moose in 2007 and danced themselves into 14 years of happiness.

Arlie has been cremated and his family will have a memorial at a later date. His remains will be next to his daughter Judy.

Wilma H. Armstrong

Wilma Helen Armstrong, “Nana,” 70, of Ruskin, Fla., was called Home to her Lord in the early hours of April 17, 2021. It wouldn’t be fair to say that she lost her battle with cancer because she never stopped fighting. Throughout her life and still through her illness, she strived to be a walking testimony of faith and love. Her resilience, her strength and her prayers fueled and continue to fuel her family’s efforts to carry on her legacy.

Wilma will forever be adored by her husband of 32 years, Glen Armstrong; her three children: Dennis Vires (Sherry) of Otway, Ohio; Tony Vires (Shelly) of Ruskin, Fla.; Roger Vires of Ruskin, Fla.; and her bonus daughter, Christen Edwards (Hampton) of Roseburg, Ore. She was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, although she was “Nana” to many.

Here on Earth, she will be deeply missed by her brothers and sisters that remain. She will be greeted at Heaven’s gate by her mother, father and siblings who went before her. Although our hearts mourn our loss, Heaven celebrates the coming home of the most beautiful soul.

Wilma was born and raised in Jackson, Kentucky, and spent her early adult years in Otway, Ohio. Hoping for a fresh start, she and her boys moved to Florida where she met her loving husband and bonus daughter. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ruskin, where she worshipped, volunteered and shared her talents for nearly 30 years. She believed that faith, family, love and laughter were the most vital things in life. Wilma touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.