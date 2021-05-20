Cirque Italia presents: Cirque Alcatraz

Cirque Italia presents: Cirque Alcatraz

Published on: May 20, 2021

Do you feel the need to escape and get away from it all? We aren’t talking about a dream vacation here but being stuck in one of the toughest prisons in history. Will the stars be able to survive in the infamous Alcatraz? Come find out.

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities. The safety of guests and employees is of the utmost importance. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of fans. As such, certain adjustments and accommodations have been made in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:

• Restricted seating capacity,

• Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent,

• Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed),

• Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent and

• All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes.

In order to assist us to better socially distance, purchase your tickets in advance at www.cirqueitalia.com or by phone at 941-704-8572 or at on-site ticket office the week of show.

Steve & Ryan, two touring jazz musicians, are framed for the murder of notorious gangster and club owner, “Lefty” Lucie. This wrongful arrest sends them on a trip to the world’s most dangerous prison, Alcatraz.

Steve, the human embodiment of neurosis mixed with a doormat, is terrified for himself, but mostly for his best friend, Ryan, who although innocent and excitable, is also blessed with a big mouth and a Bostonian attitude.

Ryan’s obliviousness and sharp tongue are constantly causing problems, which usually end up with Steve in the prison infirmary! Follow Steve & Ryan as they make their way through prison life: a world of gangs, angry guards and the ever popular shower time.

Cirque Alcatraz features riveting aerial acts, jaw-dropping stunts, incredible displays of human strength and balance, mystifying illusions and hilarious comedy while guiding the audience through the narrative.

This production is rated “R” due to the raw content of the story. Although there is no nudity, there are adult language, acts of simulated violence and suggestive dialogue and situations. We are requiring that any child of the age of 13 and up be accompanied by an adult of 21 years or older. Anyone below the age of 13 will not be granted access.

When: May 27 through June 6

Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

At: Brandon Town Center in the parking lot-under the orange striped Big Top tent.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 to $50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

You may purchase tickets at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or on-site ticket office the week of show. They also respond to text messages.