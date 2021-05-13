Stingrays end inspiring inaugural season with a regional quarterfinal loss

Published on: May 13, 2021

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner Stingray girls softball playoff run ended with a 7-5 loss at home May 6th against the Pasco Pirates. Sumner had looked to continue its senior-less inaugural season playoff run led by head coach Autum Hernandez but its quest on this night would fail. The Stingrays looked to continue the momentum from a high energy win over Jefferson high school on April 29. The game was a tight back and forth battle in the first-ever meeting between Pasco and Sumner. The Stingrays gave up two first inning runs to Pasco but scored two runs in their half of the first inning to tie the score. Sumner pushed across another run in the 2nd inning to take a 3-2 lead. The game went into extra innings as a 5-5 tie. The Pirates pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth to take the 7-5 lead, which would also be the final score. Sumner could not provide an answer in the bottom of the inning.

The Stingray offense was led by junior Rachel Brown with three hits in four at-bats and drove in four runs, sophomore Megan DeVilliers also with three hits in four plate appearances, and sophomore Alyssa Vallad continuing the three-hit trend with three hits, including an inside the park home run, in four at-bats. Sumner junior Kamryn Miller and sophomore Madison Robitaille each added a single for the Stingrays.

Stingray starting pitcher Alyssa Vallad also had a strong game from the mound, giving up two earned runs in eight innings and striking out six Pasco hitters.

The Sumner Stingrays finished their season with a 14-7 (.500) record going 6-3 at home. A very strong showing from a team that started with eight players, no seniors, and had to play through the uncertainties of quarantines and players lost because of the virus. Sumner added walk-ons, and came together to win a district championship and play in the regionals. They grew in trust of their head coach as the season went on and their play improved. They have a promising team going forward, and the experience of playoff action will only make them a force to be dealt with next season.