Obituaries for the week of May 13, 2021

Norman Mortus

Published on: May 13, 2021

Norman Mortus was amazingly 94 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Sun City Hospice house in Sun City Center, Fla. He was born on February 10, 1927, in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Louis and Freda. Norman moved to Riverbreeze Estates in Ruskin when he retired in 1983.

Norman is survived by his children: Charles and his family of Aberdeen, Md.; Fred and his family of Marietta, Ga.; and David and his family of Apollo Beach, Fla. He also is survived by his brothers: Jack, Paul and Bob of Port Clinton, Ohio. His wonderful legacy also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Norman loved to watch old war movies and the Tampa Bay Rays win; really, he loved watching all sports games. He joined the Navy at 17 to serve his country during World War II. He ran a fishing charter in Ohio. He then worked for a total of 33 years for the Department of Defense, 17 years at Erie Proving Grounds in Ohio and 16 years at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. While in Aberdeen, he also served as commander of the American Legion Post 128 for three years. After he retired to Florida, he worked at the Apollo Beach Golf course for over 20 years so he could play golf every day for free.

In more recent years, Norman and Maxine did not miss any of Cameron or Connor’s home ball games and traveled to visit family regularly. He enjoyed coming to Wellspring each weekend and listening to worship and Pastor Joey preach the Word.

Norman battled leukemia for over five years and, most recently, was battling skin cancer as well. Ultimately, these and other setbacks with his health took him home to be with Jesus; and his parents, Louis and Freda; his brother Don; his wife of over 50 years, Betty; his sons Danny and Terry; and Maxine Jones, his love for 10 years; and other family members, where he has finally found the ultimate healing and can finally be at peace.

His family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the amazing friends and neighbors who have helped our family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Wellspring Community Church, 705 9th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Jett Yoho

Jett Yoho went to be with his Lord on April 10, 2021.

He was born July 9, 1996, graduated from Clearwater Insurance School, receiving his certification and attaining full licensure for all lines of insurance.

Jett was a loving son, father, brother and friend, who brought joy to those who knew him. He loved fishing, playing basketball, going to the beach, playing cello and chess. But most of all he loved his two children, Isabella Grace and Mason Dillard.

He was quite the industrious worker. After a brief stint in the insurance business, he held positions with a pool building company, a roofer, and a tennis court resurfacing business. He was lauded by all for his tireless work ethic.

He loved the Lord, having grown up in Ruskin United Methodist Church, going to Warren G. Wills Summer Camp. He was baptized at the Lighthouse Faith Home on Jan. 15, 2021. The suffering is over, and his soul is at peace.

He is survived by his parents, John and Angela Yoho; Kegan Nelmapius, brother; and Kelley, Roman Gabriel and Ezekiel John Nelmapius; and his two children, Isabella Grace and Mason Dillard.

A celebration of Jett’s life will be held at Ruskin United Methodist Church on May 22 at 11 a.m.

J. Ernest Schoen

J. Ernest Schoen passed away on April 29, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on July 19, 1928, to John and Mildred (McAree) Schoen. Ernie, a 38-year member of the Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, loved to participate in fire department tournaments. He enjoyed dancing, playing horseshoes and spending time on his boat with his family.

A Navy veteran, Ernie is survived by his wife, Nicasia Schoen of Sun City Center, Fla. He is also survived by his children: JoAnn (Chet) Scibek of Battle Ground, Wash.; Deborah (Kevin) O’Brien of Sag Harbor; Christine Schoen of Eldred, Pa.; and Jon (Denise) Schoen of Sag Harbor, Michael Arcidiacono and James Green of Sag Harbor. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Donations in his memory may be made to LifePath Hospice, 11125 N. 52nd Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.

Darlene Borgaro

On May 2, 2021, Darlene Borgaro, loving grandmother, mother and wife, passed away at the age of 83.

Darlene was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Hurley, Wis. She married Donald Borgaro in 1956, and, together, they raised three children: Brenda, Gary and Carolyn. They moved to Duluth, Minn., in 1967 where she began her cosmetic business in the basement of their home. She later opened several retail, cosmetic, hair and beauty salons as her entrepreneurial spirit grew and enjoyed over 50 years in business. She and Don snowbirded in Sun City Center, Fla., and Deerwood, Minn.

Darlene’s passion for life was obvious to all who knew her. She was a wife, mom and grandma, but, most of all, a best friend and confidant. She enjoyed cooking and taught everyone in the family, even her husband, how to show love through food. She frequently went fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and four wheeling in the woods with Don, all while looking glamorous. Darlene was truly a fashion and design aficionado who loved looking for unique pieces while traveling and hunting sales. She also loved sharing her design talent by gifting her family with the latest styles. Throughout her life, Darlene had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. It always made her day to have one of the family dogs jump into her lap. She was known for her fierce love of family and friends.

Darlene is survived by her adoring husband; children; eight grandchildren: Gina, Richelle, Suzy, Adam, Jessi, Ally, Dominique and Garrett; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; eight brothers and sisters; numerous close relatives; many close friends; and eight grandpuppies and great-grandpuppies. She is preceded in death by grandson Zakayo.

Darlene’s visitation will be held at 10 a.m.; directly followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on May 17, 2021, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Duluth, Minn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oaks on Bay Lake HOA at 25528 Lonesome Pine Trail, Deerwood, MN 56444.