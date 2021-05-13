Firehouse Cultural Center invites kids 7-14 to exciting new summer camp

Firehouse Cultural Center invites kids 7-14 to exciting new summer camp

Published on: May 13, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The school year is about to be over, and parents will be looking for something constructive and fun for their kids to do during summer break. Why not enroll them in one or more of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s nine weeks of summer camp, beginning June 1 and ending July 31?

This year’s camp offerings are designed to keep campers happy and learning by challenging their minds with interesting activities, some of which they may have never experienced.

“We’re excited to have three new instructors and four new, unique camps, in addition to our three most popular annual camps,” said Beth Stein, Firehouse Cultural Center programs coordinator. “We’ve also expanded our art studio camp from one week to two weeks, and participants can take either one or both.

Here’s what’s in store:

Week 1 (June 1 to 4): Sound Creation for Video Foley Camp

Foley artistry was named after the man who pioneered sound effects for 1920s radio. Using objects in the studio, he created sounds like a horse’s hoof beats, footsteps or breaking glass to enhance narrative and audio quality. Campers will have a ball learning to make their own Foley art sound effects for a soundless movie to be projected on a large screen for parents and guests during the group’s “Big Crescendo” at the end of the week. Camp will be taught by Progress Middle Magnet School instructor Alex Rollini.

Week 2 (June 7 to 11): Photography

If you’ve got any budding photographers in your family, they won’t want to miss this camp, aimed at helping them become masters of taking digital pictures with their phones or cameras. Campers will learn to take terrific, high-quality photographs; techniques for creating dynamic images; the importance of composition and lighting; and editing. They will also experiment with portraiture, still-life and night- or low-light photography. Cameras are available for anyone needing them. Camp will be taught by University of South Florida instructor Selina Román.

Week 3 (June 14 to 18): Mix Media Art Immersive Modeling

Your child will join other campers in exploring the world of technical theatre and set design and discover many of the techniques involved in planning and building an immersive art project: structure and framing, paper mâché, plastering, texturing, painting and more. Their work will be showcased at the end of the week when their model set is open for family and friends to explore and experience.

Week 4 (June 21 to 25): Musical Theater I

Kids get the chance in this camp to immerse themselves in musical theater performance techniques, while developing confidence and stage presence through theater games, improvisation, costume play and storytelling. They will sharpen their acting and vocal skills in preparation for a stage performance for family and friends at the end of the week.

Week 5 (June 28 to July 2): The Absurd Art of Experimental Painting & Sculpting 1

Campers will splat, drip, flick and smear their way into creating imaginative objects of their choosing. Old clothes recommended.

Week 6 (July 5 to 9): The Absurd Art of Experimental Painting & Sculpting 2 (See week 5).

Week 7 (July 12 to 16): Musical Theater II:

(See week 4). Similar experiences with a different production.

Week 8 (July 19 to 23): Puppet Palooza

This camp is a week of puppetry. Kids will explore the various types of puppets – marionettes, sock, finger and more – and experiment making their own. They will learn performance techniques with their puppets and show off their newfound skills in an end-of-the-week showcase of short skits and monologues.

Week 9 (July 26 to 30): Robotics

Campers will work in small teams to create and program a robot as they learn simple digital programming to command tasks and simple coding for doing things with light and sound. The week culminates with a “Show-off” for family and friends.

Each camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and includes two snack times and a lunch break. Early drop-off and late-pick up are available for a fee. Snacks will be provided during morning and afternoon breaks, and free lunches are available from the Hillsborough County Schools lunch program.

Class size varies, depending on the camp, to ensure participants and volunteers adhere to current CDC and Hillsborough County guidelines. Masks and temperature checks are required.

For information on pricing or to RSVP your child, call 813-645-7651 or sign up online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. Discounts are applied when signing up for two or more camps, and scholarships are available for families in need.

High school volunteers who want to earn community service hours should call Frances Hereford at 813-645-7651.