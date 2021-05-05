Sumner Stingrays softball wins district championship
Published on: May 5, 2021
Sumner Stingray players and coaching staff pose for a trophy photo after Sumner Softball’s 10-8 win in its 5A District 10 Tournament game against Jefferson High. Sumner avenged two regular season losses to the Dragons. The Sumner District championship win over Jefferson comes during Sumner High School’s inaugural softball season.
Stingray players douse Sumner Head Coach Autum Hernandez in celebrating Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in its 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Sumner’s head coach Autum Hernandez celebrates with the players after Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in its 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Stingray sophomore 1B Madison Robitaille begins the celebration by securing the final out during Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in their 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Sumner runner Madison Robitaille stands up safely at second base on a double during Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in their 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Stingray sophomore Megan DeVilliers smiles after scoring a run during Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in their 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Sumner Stingray sophomore 1B Madison Robitaille secures an out at first base during Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in its 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Stingray junior catcher Kamryn Miller doubles in her first at-bat during Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in its 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
Stingray starting pitcher Alyssa Vallad warms-up prior to facing Jefferson hitters during Sumner Softball’s 10 – 8 win in its 5A District 10 Tournament game vs. Jefferson High.
