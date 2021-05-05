Saturday Night Fever New School Edition

East Bay High School Theatre Department to present

Saturday Night Fever New School Edition

Published on: May 5, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

For its third production, of the year, East Bay High drama students will take to the stage for a second musical, only this time a live audience will be present.

The presentation will take place Thursday through Saturday, May 13 to 15 at 7 p.m. at the school’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. Doors open at 6:30, and admission is $7 per person.

Masks will be worn by all performers and required of audience members. For everyone’s comfort and safety, social distancing will also be required.

Student performers will sing and dance all of the original music in the 1977 movie Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta in the role that catapulted him to fame and was followed by his equally unforgettable performance in Grease.

Saturday Night Fever New School Edition includes all of the smash hits of the Bee Gees, as well as many artists from the era, said director Krista Blanchette, East Bay drama department head. “East Bay Theatre is proud to be one of the first theaters in the nation to produce the New School Edition, just penned by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

“This version is focused on the music and theme of young adulthood, rather than some of the darker aspects of the original production,” she continued. “The strong adult subject matter and profanity has been removed. While the musical is age-appropriate for high school students, it’s still not intended for young audiences under age 13.”

It’s the story of Tony Manero, a 19-year-old New Yorker navigating through young adulthood. He finds escape by following his passion for dancing at the local disco.

“Working on Saturday Night Fever New School Edition was a very interesting journey for me, exploring a new decade, said senior Grey Taylor, who plays the lead role of Manero. “Since this is my last production at East Bay, it was a fun challenge to give justice to the brilliant music of the Bee Gees, a group I have always admired.”

Blanchette said her department did not want the challenges of this year to stop it from producing a full season of shows. She said this particular show was easy.

“I was thrilled to hear that a new school edition of Saturday Night Fever would be available for us in February 2021,” she said. “Being one of the first schools to produce this show is exciting for us. I wanted the students to really challenge themselves with the disco dancing in this show. Despite the pandemic, we have to keep moving forward, so picking a tough performance show really invigorated the students.”

Come out and relive the 1970s with songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Disco Inferno,” “Night Fever,” “More Than A Woman,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and many more. It promises to be a fun performance.

East Bay Theatre competed at the Florida Thespian Regional Festival last December and took home 13 superior ratings. Previous productions this school year included Elf, the Musical and Clue On Stage.

For more information, call 813-671-5134, Ext. 271.

Cast List

Tony Manero Grey Taylor

Stephanie Mangano Michelle Garcia-Saad

Annette Andrea Velez

Gloria Jordan Marshall

Bobby C Ian Van Liew

Frankie Leondra Garcia

Double J Mia Laboy Reyes

Gus Alex Morse

Frank Manero Caeden Wheeler

Flo Manero Leyna Sanders

Father Frank Jr Jose Rodriguez

Linda Manero Yangelis Martinez

Connie Sadie Van Liew

Doreen Aurora Benjamin

Mrs. Fusco Eve Harrison

Cesar Austin Shaw

Shirley Brooklyn Wheat

Jay Vincent Ezeoke

Chester Carlos Santiz

Maria Alyssa Wheeldon

Ensemble performers Isabella Rios, Courtney Sumner,

Elexa Gronewold, Jalen Mitchell, Kiera Sanders, Julie

Garcia, Lauren Rose, Joshua Nesmith, Kadin Black

Director Krista M. Blanchette

Musical director Shauntelle Holbrook

Scenic/Costume director Ava Koob

Technical director Daniel Blanchette

Stage Manager Ella Koob

Sound Hailey Huften

Running Crew Jayden Marshall