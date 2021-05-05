By LOIS KINDLE
For its third production, of the year, East Bay High drama students will take to the stage for a second musical, only this time a live audience will be present.
The presentation will take place Thursday through Saturday, May 13 to 15 at 7 p.m. at the school’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. Doors open at 6:30, and admission is $7 per person.
Masks will be worn by all performers and required of audience members. For everyone’s comfort and safety, social distancing will also be required.
Student performers will sing and dance all of the original music in the 1977 movie Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta in the role that catapulted him to fame and was followed by his equally unforgettable performance in Grease.
Saturday Night Fever New School Edition includes all of the smash hits of the Bee Gees, as well as many artists from the era, said director Krista Blanchette, East Bay drama department head. “East Bay Theatre is proud to be one of the first theaters in the nation to produce the New School Edition, just penned by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.
“This version is focused on the music and theme of young adulthood, rather than some of the darker aspects of the original production,” she continued. “The strong adult subject matter and profanity has been removed. While the musical is age-appropriate for high school students, it’s still not intended for young audiences under age 13.”
It’s the story of Tony Manero, a 19-year-old New Yorker navigating through young adulthood. He finds escape by following his passion for dancing at the local disco.
“Working on Saturday Night Fever New School Edition was a very interesting journey for me, exploring a new decade, said senior Grey Taylor, who plays the lead role of Manero. “Since this is my last production at East Bay, it was a fun challenge to give justice to the brilliant music of the Bee Gees, a group I have always admired.”
Blanchette said her department did not want the challenges of this year to stop it from producing a full season of shows. She said this particular show was easy.
“I was thrilled to hear that a new school edition of Saturday Night Fever would be available for us in February 2021,” she said. “Being one of the first schools to produce this show is exciting for us. I wanted the students to really challenge themselves with the disco dancing in this show. Despite the pandemic, we have to keep moving forward, so picking a tough performance show really invigorated the students.”
Come out and relive the 1970s with songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Disco Inferno,” “Night Fever,” “More Than A Woman,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and many more. It promises to be a fun performance.
East Bay Theatre competed at the Florida Thespian Regional Festival last December and took home 13 superior ratings. Previous productions this school year included Elf, the Musical and Clue On Stage.
For more information, call 813-671-5134, Ext. 271.
Cast List
Tony Manero Grey Taylor
Stephanie Mangano Michelle Garcia-Saad
Annette Andrea Velez
Gloria Jordan Marshall
Bobby C Ian Van Liew
Frankie Leondra Garcia
Double J Mia Laboy Reyes
Gus Alex Morse
Frank Manero Caeden Wheeler
Flo Manero Leyna Sanders
Father Frank Jr Jose Rodriguez
Linda Manero Yangelis Martinez
Connie Sadie Van Liew
Doreen Aurora Benjamin
Mrs. Fusco Eve Harrison
Cesar Austin Shaw
Shirley Brooklyn Wheat
Jay Vincent Ezeoke
Chester Carlos Santiz
Maria Alyssa Wheeldon
Ensemble performers Isabella Rios, Courtney Sumner,
Elexa Gronewold, Jalen Mitchell, Kiera Sanders, Julie
Garcia, Lauren Rose, Joshua Nesmith, Kadin Black
Director Krista M. Blanchette
Musical director Shauntelle Holbrook
Scenic/Costume director Ava Koob
Technical director Daniel Blanchette
Stage Manager Ella Koob
Sound Hailey Huften
Running Crew Jayden Marshall