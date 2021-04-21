Ruskin tiny home community receives national recognition

Published on: April 21, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The Circle Pond Tiny Home Community in Ruskin was recently named by the Tiny House Authority as one of the top 10 tiny house communities in the United States.

The industry resource for tiny home dwellers used a number of criteria for its selection, including the community’s proximity to a city, landmark or desirable destination; for offering its residents quality amenities; for requiring prospective residents to go through an application process and/or background check; for receiving positive reviews and commentary on social media, Google and the like; and for having continual investment by its owner(s) in the community.

In addition to all of the above, the Tiny House Authority likes how Circle Pond Tiny Home Community “offers the perfect balance of a community, privacy, nature and sustainability.”

“This (recognition) came out of the blue,” said Sun City Center resident Debbie Caneen, owner of the Circle Pond Tiny Home Community. “I was simply astonished, actually blown away, to be named among the top 10 tiny home communities in the U.S.”

Caneen used proceeds from the sale of a rental home she owned at the time to purchase 4.5 acres in Ruskin off 24th Street Southeast in 2016. She wanted to help address the critical shortage of workforce housing in the area and be around others who shared her vision of growing organic food and living communally.

Even though she now lives nearby in a retirement community, Caneen still maintains a tiny home on the property, now home to 12 other tiny homes.

“I love Ruskin, and it’s a way for me to continue to be part of a community I care so much about,” she said.

Caneen rents sites for $475 month to people who already own tiny homes that are third-party certified safe. She includes water, sewer, garbage and lawn maintenance, plus provides residents the opportunity to grow food in raised beds by their homes.

The community is pet friendly and conveniently located within a short driving distance to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Brandon and the beaches of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Typical tiny homes range in size from 200 to 400 square feet, Caneen noted. They must be no wider than 8.5 feet and no taller than 13.5 feet. Lengths vary based on the custom build.

Caneen endorses tiny homes because they give folks the opportunity to become more socially responsible and reduce their carbon footprints. With no HOA, residents have more freedom to do things like garden and plant Florida-friendly landscaping than people living in subdivisions, she said.

Interested in starting your own tiny home community? Caneen is available to share her experience and do consulting for $50 an hour for a three-hour minimum.

For more information or to arrange an appointment to see the private Circle Pond property, email info@CirclePondTinyHomeCommunity.com or call 813-786-7300. Trespassing is prohibited.