Obituaries for the week of April 22, 2021

Edward L. Frank

Published on: April 21, 2021

Edward L. Frank of Sun City Center passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the age of 79, after a short battle with COVID.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean M. Frank; three children: Deborah, James and wife Michelle, Charles and wife Christina; and four grandchildren: Cheyenne, Grace, Aaron and Elizabeth.

Ed, as he was known by friends and family, was born Feb. 18,1942, to the late Edward and Dorothy Frank in Mount Vernon, New York, where he graduated from A.B. Davis High School.

Ed and Jean raised their three children in Somers, New York, and moved to King’s Point in Sun City Center, Fla., after retiring from his 35-year career with the United States Postal Service.

Ed enjoyed his 20 plus years of retirement in King’s Point, spending time with family and friends and taking up new hobbies, like painting and exploring Florida and all it had to offer. He was involved in their parish, Prince of Peace, and continued his interest in genealogy, which enabled him to find extensive family history.

His passion for learning, researching and reading, and his dedication to family and friends will be deeply missed by many.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later date in New York, when all can be together to celebrate his life.

His family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the amazing friends and neighbors who have helped our family during this time.

Thomas J. Hare

One of “The Greatest Generation,” Tom was born May 30, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Marion (Hughes) and Thomas J. Hare and returned home to our Lord on April 12, 2021. He and his sister, Marjorie (Lindes) were raised by their stepmother, Eleanor M. Ryan, after his mother passed away when Tom was two years old.

He grew up in Philadelphia and attended La Salle College Prep. Tom enlisted during World War II and proudly joined the U.S. Army after training. Tom served as a brave paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, jumping over France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Austria. After discharge he attended La Salle University, graduating with a B.S. in economics.

In 1951, Tom wed Fay C. Sinibaldi, who predeceased him after 59 years of marriage. Tom and Fay raised their three daughters, who survive him, in Medford Lakes, N.J. It was there, and on Long Beach Island where he taught his daughters, Kathleen M. Hershey of Columbus, Ind.; Colleen E. Sweeney (Steve Widder) of Apollo Beach, Fla.; and Christine A. Hare of Westfield, Ind., to ice skate, bait a hook and sometimes even catch fish. His girls are grateful that he also taught them to swim, as his sailing lessons sometimes went awry. One of their greatest memories was going crabbing in Barnegat Bay, and, somehow, at least one crab always seemed to get out of the bucket, causing the whole family to panic! The girls are forever grateful that he also taught them the pride of hard work, how to use power tools and to make home repairs. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jeffrey Hershey; Moira Hershey; T.J. Sweeney; Ian Sweeney; Brendan Sweeney; Daniel Iafrato; Robert Iafrato; Patrick Iafrato; and two beautiful great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Jacqueline Iafrato. Most of the grandkids have inherited his love of the water and fishing.

After the death of his beloved wife, he moved to Florida and settled in Sun City Center, loving every day of the sun and the outdoors. Tom’s greatest joys were his family, sailing, fishing or crabbing, golfing and dancing.

He was a man of many talents, working in insurance, real estate, and as a general contractor as well as a New Jersey licensed detective. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center, where he was a reader. He will always be remembered best for being the best dad and grand-pop in the world.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. InterEment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please offer to pay for a veteran’s meal and thank them for their service.

Glenda Harrison

Sun City resident Glenda Sue Logan Harrison passed away on April 10 at 7 p.m. With her nephew by her side, her daughter and grandsons with her virtually and friends visiting throughout the day, she left this earth. She lived her life to the fullest and positively impacted thousands of people. Although she was born in Colorado, she lived all over the Southwest and Mexico.

Glenda dedicated her life to helping others improve their own lives. Physical, mental, spiritual health and happiness were the driving focus in her life, both professionally and personally. Glenda put her master’s degree to work in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where she created an Aquatic Chronic Pain Management Clinic, using state of the art Western and Eastern medical techniques and modalities. She was one of the first in the country to utilize and develop biofeedback as a treatment to manage chronic pain. Later, she expanded her powerful work to a highly effective addictions treatment center on the west coast of Mexico. Her commitment to other people didn’t end at her professional career; she was also a lifelong civil rights activist. From marching with Dr. King in the 1960’s to grassroots civil rights organizing and advocacy, she wanted a better life for everyone, and she was willing to spend her life to further that goal. She spent her last few years as a poll watcher and political volunteer, fearless in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did she give her life to others, but she also lived it to the fullest.

A passionate traveler, Glenda often chose to live in places she loved, including Colorado, California, New Mexico, and two beautiful towns near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She traveled the globe chasing music festivals at 70 years old. One of her favorite places was Morocco, which she explored with her dear friend. She traveled to Honolulu in January 2020 to visit her family as she planned to move there to be closer to her daughter and grandson. Unfortunately, she wouldn’t make it out there again physically.

Glenda was preceded in death by her father, Albert Boyd Logan, and mother, Martha Elizabeth Hutchison Logan. She also joins her sister, Marla Lee Hollingsworth; her life’s love, Duane Litchliter; and her best friend Ally. She is survived by her only daughter Lori, a professor of psychology in Hawaii; two very lucky grandsons, Michael and Steven, whom she taught gratitude, etiquette and to never stop living life to the fullest, as well as her favorite (only) nephew Sean. She is also survived by her soul sisters, Canela and Judy, and a community of dear, funny and powerful friends who were also her family.

While we will all miss her dearly, we thank her in advance for all the work she is now doing to continue to advocate for our GOOD on the other side of the curtain. It is comforting to know she is now pain-free, a freedom she worked so hard to help others achieve.

Marianne Stewart

In celebration of life, the loved ones of Marianne Stewart announce her peaceful passing through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

While in the great care of TGH Hospital and Life Path Hospice, she peacefully passed at her home, surrounded by love: her daughter, Kathi Ann Stewart; her son, Kenneth Stewart; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald; her great-grandson, Blake; her grandson, Kyle Fitzgerald; Kaitlyn’s fiancée, Ralph Debiase; Kathi’s love, Gregory Carlton; her long-time friend, John Schwartz; and her beloved dog, Minnie.

During the last several weeks, Marianne, Mae, Aunt Mae, Aunt Marianne, Grandma, Grandma G.G, and Mom, all the names she was well known by, was so blessed to receive many loving video messages, text messages, voice texts from family and friends and neighbors. We were able to play for her these messages from the people whose life she so greatly impacted and who loved her sweet soul.

Marianne had just celebrated her 85th birthday in January, where she received so many messages of memories that friends and family shared with her and where her daughter Kathi presented her with the book she had written in her honor, One Fell Off the Merry-Go-Round, a book that shares the legacy of Marianne’s story.

Marianne was born in Munich, Germany, to the late Anna and Martin Elfinger on January 23, 1936. When she was 3 years old, the family immigrated from Munich to the United States, and they landed in the city of Chicago, Ill., where Marianne was raised. At 19 she married, moved to Lake Villa, Ill., then to Glenview and then to Prospect Heights, Ill., in 1965, to the house that she designed and built, as her dream career was always to become an architect but ended up a successful accountant. In Prospect Heights, Ill., she raised two children, Kathi and Kenny, and was mom to everyone in the neighborhood. Marianne then retired to her dream home that she also designed in one of her favorite places where family and friends gathered to make mountain memories, Christmas Mountain in Wisconsin Dells. Marianne loved it there, as summer and fall were her favorite times of year, but winter not so much. So, she spent winters and spring in sunny Florida. The last 15 years she was a permanent resident of Del Webb in Sun City Center, Fla., a home she loved for the pool, pond in the back, the sun, the water, the birds, and all of Florida nature.

What inspired us about Marianne was how she loved life. She had a feisty spirit, vibrant and bright, and she was so active up until the very end. She loved volleyball, walley-ball, dancing, square dancing, swimming, RV-ing and, most of all, camping, where she was christened the Doughy-Queen, a famous campfire dessert she shared with friends and family around the campfire. She just loved being around people of all ages. One of her greatest gifts was the gift of making everyone she met feel welcome, cared about and loved. She was a giver; her kindness, plus empathy, was a trait she shared freely. You just had to look at Marianne’s beautiful blue eyes and dishwater blonde hairthat never greyed; it remained a silvery platinum blonde. All who were lucky enough to have her in their lives loved her crazy sense of humor, her smile, and when you met Marianne, you just knew what a genuine, good-hearted person she was in life, her personality just sparkled and drew everyone in, and she will forever remain in our hearts.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathi Ann Stewart, “Heart” ; son, Kenny Stewart, “Sonny Boy”; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald; great-grandson Blake; grandson, Kyle Fitzgerald; daugher-in-law, Carol Stewart; granddaughters, Lauren and Alexandra Stewart; grandson, Brandon Stewart; brother, Martin Elfinger; sister-in-law, Marilynn Elfinger; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and so many wonderful friends of all ages from so many places and walks of life. She was preceded in death by her sweet sister, Linda Schaefer; her mother and father, Anna and Martin Elfinger; and her nephew, Stephen Schaefer.

To celebrate Marianne, our family will host a summer gathering where we will celebrate her life and do what she loved most, have a campfire and roast doughey’s in her honor. There will be one in Florida and one in Illinois. Details TBD

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to one of her favorite charities: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.StJude.org/donate or the ASPCA www.ASPCA.org/donate American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals/.