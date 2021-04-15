Veteran transportation to VA Riverview clinic now available

Veteran transportation to VA Riverview clinic now available

Published on: April 15, 2021

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Members of the Valencia Lakes Military Veterans Club are excited that, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic and a false start last month, a sparkling new 12-passenger van is finally in service to take veterans to James A. Haley Hospital’s South Hillsborough clinic in Riverview. The VA Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN), as it is dubbed, is a valuable service in that it supplements the free transportation provided by the Disabled American Veterans (Chapter 110) to the James A. Haley VA Hospital and clinics in Tampa.

The VTN rides are free to veterans with appointments at the Riverview clinic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. After making the appointment, the veteran can schedule VTN transportation by calling the dispatcher at 813-522-1018 (preferably at least seven days before the appointment) and arranging pick-up at one of five pick-up points. Two are in Sun City Center—10009 N. Pebble Beach by the lawn bowling area and Kings Point Clubhouse, 1,900 Clubhouse Drive. Three are in Wimauma—U.S. Post Office, 5608 Highway 674; Valencia Lakes Clubhouse, 16003 Valencia Club Drive; and Valencia Del Sol Clubhouse, 15580 Corona Del Mar Drive. Veterans must bring their VA identification or other proof of military service with photo.

The club has also donated two new carts to the clinic to serve as shuttles from the parking lot to the clinic entrance. They were presented to the clinic at a ceremony in February of 2020, but the service barely began when it was sidelined by a cutback in medical services due to COVID-19.

Coordinator Nick Fazio adds that Valencia Lakes residents and club members have embraced the project with about 25 volunteers currently on the VTN roster. His wife Julene serves as lead dispatcher, assisting with scheduling routes and drivers. “It seems surreal that we are finally getting this service started after 2-1/2 years of planning and delays,” he said. “Our volunteers have really hung in there, getting trained and retrained on safety and driving procedures.”

Purchases of the van and carts were made possible by a very generous bequest of John A. Gasell, a Korean War veteran who died in December 2017. Gasell, a Valencia Lakes resident, wanted to help local veterans who have found getting to medical appointments challenging. He bequeathed his house to the Valencia Lakes Military Veterans Club with the stipulation that funds from its sale would be used for a transportation program.

The club is stressing that VTN is NOT a medical emergency service, and passengers must be ambulatory and wear face masks. The van is not equipped to store wheelchairs, and volunteer drivers are not able to assist riders with transfers or other mobility needs. Also, the van cannot accommodate passengers with non-portable oxygen. If a caregiver must accompany the veteran, a letter from the medical provider/doctor will be required.

Club President Charles Brown said that it took a while for a focus group to work out the details with officials from the Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs and James A. Haley VA Veterans Hospital. The result was that the club purchased the van and donated it to the VA, which will take care of maintenance and insurance. The club will coordinate the VTN program and be responsible for scheduling volunteers and passengers. “We extend a deep debt of gratitude to John. His legacy is alive transporting well-deserved veterans,” he said.