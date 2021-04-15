Obituaries

Published on: April 15, 2021

Florence E. Rooney-McDonnell

Florence Elizabeth Rooney-McDonnell, age 92, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021, surrounded by family. She had a very full and rich life. She was married to John Rooney for 48 years; they had three children and each married and had children of their own. After John’s passing, she later met and was married 17 years to Joseph McDonnell until his passing.

She had a zest for life. She loved to travel, specifically cruising; hosting events at her home with friends and family; spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Florence is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl and Kathleen; her grandchildren: Kevin, Germain, Kristen, Michael, Brian; her great-grandchildren: Travis, Alexis, Ryan, Leighton, Daxton, Maddex, Lincoln, Willow, Ainsley, Talia; niece and nephew, Dot and Gerald; and numerous cousins.

Florence will be laid to rest at Deltona Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the American Cancer Society, or pass-on an act of kindness in her name, or simply say a prayer for her.