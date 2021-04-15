HCA significantly invests in community with the purchase of new surgical robots

Published on: April 15, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

When Florida Orthopedic surgeon Benjamin Maxson goes into surgery May 5, he’ll be assisted by South Bay Hospital’s newly purchased Mako robotic arm. The technology employed by the machine’s software will allow him to pre-plan the patient’s surgery and then during surgery guide the robotic arm to remove bone and cartilage more precisely.

“This new robot and navigation system complements the awesome computer program we’ve been using to date,” said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Anthony Infante, South Bay Hospital’s medical board chief. “The new robot expands our current capabilities to include partial knee and hip (as well as total knee and hip) surgeries.”

HCA invested several million dollars in the Mako robot for orthopedic surgeries and an upgraded DaVinci XI for general surgeries, said Melanie Fitzgibbon, an Apollo Beach resident and South Bay Hospital director of surgical services.

“These two new robots will support the hospital’s growth by using the latest technology to perform highly precise surgeries with better outcomes and reduced post-operative pain,” she said.

South Bay surgeons are delighted to have these robotic tools to provide greater accuracy and a number of patient benefits over traditional surgery: reduced pain, lower risk of infection and complications, less scarring, shorter hospital stays and faster return to normal activities.

“Our physicians are excited to practice in a family-centered, community hospital that will now provide state-of-the-art surgery,” said Tina Trimborn, director of physician and provider relations.

“I’m extremely (pleased) that South Bay is able to provide the Davinci robotic upgrade,” said Dr. Kim Giffard, general surgeon. “With the XI robot and its technology, we will provide our community minimally invasive, robotic general surgery (including gall bladder, hernia, colon and appendix), as well as urology and gynecological procedures, which should mean decreased pain after surgery and improved patient results.”

It will also assist in vascular surgeries.

“The XI – and robotic surgery, in general – gives patients the ability to have more complex procedures with decreased downtime and better overall results,” said Dr. Jenna Kazil, South Bay Hospital general and vascular surgeon.

Her colleague, Dr. Howard Hermans, also a general and vascular surgeon, shared Kazil’s enthusiasm.

“I think robotic surgery will potentially change the way surgery is performed in the future,” Hermans said. “It will make surgery less painful with faster recovery. The future is here at South Bay.”

Sheldon Barr, South Bay Hospital chief executive officer, was instrumental in acquiring the new technology.

“By adding these two new robots and the capability they provide, South Bay Hospital is continuing to provide our surgeons with the latest advanced technologies,” she said. “This is an investment being made in our facility and the health of our community, as South Bay Hospital continues to expand and advance our programs and services to meet the growing need for healthcare services in Sun City Center, South Shore and surrounding communities.”